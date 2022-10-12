HUNTINGTON — Wednesday will serve as the second meeting between Marshall and Louisiana on the football field, and the magnitude of the game the second time around might be greater than the first.
The two sides met initially in the 2021 New Orleans Bowl, where the 16th-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns staged a fourth-quarter comeback and defeated the Thundering Herd 36-21.
In the offseason following that bowl, the Herd became conference mates with Louisiana, leaving Conference USA to join the Sun Belt, and will welcome the Ragin’ Cajuns to Huntington at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday for Marshall’s first SBC home game. Both teams are in search of their first league win this year.
The game will be televised on ESPN2.
Each team looks different from when they clashed in the Big Easy in the 2021 finale. Marshall added 48 new players who weren’t around for the bowl game. Louisiana is still trying to get its feet set after former head coach Billy Napier departed for Florida, and the team lost quite a bit of talent to the transfer portal.
But Michael Desormeaux, who took over for Napier and coached in the New Orleans Bowl, said Marshall doesn’t look much different than the team the Ragin’ Cajuns faced in December.
“I feel like I did before the bowl game,” Desormeaux said. “We’ve got our hands full and have to go out there and play really well to have a chance to win.”
Marshall coach Charles Huff echoed the same when speaking about the Ragin’ Cajuns, alluding to their recent conference championship and sustained success in the West Division, having won it each of the past four years.
“The opponent is the opponent,” Huff said. “They’re going to be here Wednesday, they’ll show up, they’re going to play really well and we have to focus on what we can do to play better each quarter, play better each drive, play better each play, and then we’ll see where we are.”
The similarities between Marshall and Louisiana this year are plenty. Both started the year 2-0, then hit some bumps in the road in terms of production and lost their next two games on the road.
The Herd ended a two-game skid with a win over Gardner-Webb on Oct. 1, while the Cajuns dropped their third straight game and second in a row in league play with a loss to South Alabama at home.
Both have played two quarterbacks in each game so far this season, with Henry Colombi and Cam Fancher having different packages in the Herd offense and Chandler Fields and Ben Wooldridge splitting reps under center for Louisiana as the teams try and find their offensive identity.
Both have struggled to finish games this year as the offenses have each failed to replicate the production the defense is giving on the field. The Herd’s two losses came by a combined 10 points. The Ragin’ Cajuns’ combined margin of defeat in three losses has been 16 points.
“The three losses we were in, truthfully, we felt like we had opportunities to win those,” Desormeaux said. “I do think (the bye week) came at a good time for us to recharge physically and mentally before Wednesday.”
Louisiana’s Fields will not be available against Marshall due to a lingering injury, so Wooldridge will start in his place. Chris Smith returns at running back, and there are a handful of wide receivers who have shown the ability to make plays, including Michael Jefferson, who has double the number of receptions (20) as the next guy closest on the roster.
“Their offense does a good job running the football, and they’ve got some receivers who can get open and a quarterback who understands the system,” Huff said. “Special teams-wise they have one of the best punt returners in the league and they’ve got a coaching staff that has won.”
That return man would be defensive back Eric Garror, who has already returned two punts for touchdowns this season, including one the last time out against South Alabama. He has three in his career.
Both the Ragin’ Cajuns and the Herd are playing their first game since Oct. 1 and come in with extended rest. Though the week leading up to the game may look different than a traditional game week, Huff said his team has the same mentality entering a Wednesday night game as it would playing on a weekend.
“We feel good, but we feel good every week,” Huff said. “We always talk about having a one-week season every week and focusing on the things we need to be able to do to play well on game day.”
While there is no trophy on the line in this game as there was in the first matchup, a win for either team would mark the first conference victory of the season. A loss puts one team far behind the leader in their respective divisions and makes the climb to the title game that much harder.