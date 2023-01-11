The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20230108 mu basketball 13.jpg
Marshall's Dan D'Antoni looks on as the Herd takes on Coastal Carolina during an NCAA men's basketball game on Jan. 7 at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Southern Miss has been one of the biggest surprises in the Sun Belt Conference this season and brings the league's best overall record to the Cam Henderson Center on Thursday evening to face Marshall in a nationally televised contest. 

The Golden Eagles are 14-3 with a 3-1 mark in SBC play after being picked to finish next-to-last in the preseason poll. Their third road game in a four-game swing matches them up against the Herd, who sits at 13-4 overall with a 2-2 record against Sun Belt opponents.

