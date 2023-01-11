HUNTINGTON — Southern Miss has been one of the biggest surprises in the Sun Belt Conference this season and brings the league's best overall record to the Cam Henderson Center on Thursday evening to face Marshall in a nationally televised contest.
The Golden Eagles are 14-3 with a 3-1 mark in SBC play after being picked to finish next-to-last in the preseason poll. Their third road game in a four-game swing matches them up against the Herd, who sits at 13-4 overall with a 2-2 record against Sun Belt opponents.
The Golden Eagles enter the weekend as the conference leaders in scoring defense, holding their opponents to 62.0 points per game. That defense will be put up against the league's second-best offense, with Marshall averaging 81.7 points per contest on Thursday.
This will mark the first meeting between the longtime foes as Sun Belt Conference members after each moved into the league from Conference USA in the offseason.
The Herd and the Golden Eagles are each 10-10 in 20 all-time meetings. Marshall has won the last two meetings and is 7-3 when facing Southern Miss as the home team.
Taevion Kinsey leads the Herd in scoring, averaging 20.9 points per game, following by Andre Taylor, who is averaging 18.8 points per game for Marshall. As a team, the Herd leads the nation in offensive rebounding average, an effort led by freshman Micah Handlogten, who is coming off a career performance against Coastal Carolina, where he scored 19 points and hauled in 19 rebounds.
The Herd could also get a boost off the bench Thursday with the looming return of Wyatt Fricks, who was injured in the conference opener against Appalachian State and has missed the past three games.
Southern Miss' Austin Crowley leads the team with 42 steals (2.47 per game). Crowley also leads his side with 17.2 points per game, fifth most in the Sun Belt.
DeAndre Pinckney was named the conference player of the week after averaging 22.5 points and 12.0 rebounds per game last week against Louisiana and ULM.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
