HUNTINGTON — In the days leading up to the 1992 NCAA I-AA championship game, I fought a big battle with my parents.
It was the battle that every kid fights at some point — when they want something bad enough to stand up to their parents and explain why they should be allowed to do something.
I was 9 years old.
Once Marshall defeated Delaware in the semifinals, I started my quest, begging and pleading to go to the I-AA championship game.
I remember being disappointed later in the week when told that Marshall's ticket allotment for the game was sold out.
However, on the morning of the game, it was announced that there were a few standing-room-only tickets that were opened up at Marshall's ticket office.
I didn't know what "standing-room only" meant. I just knew I had to have one. Finally, I exhausted my mom into driving me down there to get one.
Looking back, it felt like the moment that I started to grow up.
There was only one ticket — mine — and I'd be going to the game alone (albeit with Mom parked at McDonald's for the game's duration), but I was going and I couldn't wait!
I remember walking into the stadium and instantly just feeling the energy — that pregame buzz — that builds as an anticipated contest gets set.
At the time, I was too young to know what it was. I just knew it was different and I loved it.
It has been nearly 30 years (crazy, I know) since that game, but there are certain things I will never forget.
As I walked in, I asked a man at the gate where Standing Room Only was located and he walked me to a grassy area situated in behind the south end zone that had a few people scattered.
I was pretty early — about 90 minutes ahead of kickoff — so there weren't a ton of people there yet.
There was one who was that I'll never forget — the legend himself, Phil Selby — who was there early heckling Youngstown State's kickers as they got in practice.
As the crowd grew, so did the excitement, and once kickoff started, there was no more sitting. All 4-foot-nothing of me stood in amazement of what I was seeing.
Marshall jumped out to a 14-0 halftime lead, courtesy of Mike Bartrum and Orlando Hatchett, and the buzz continued.
However, I'll never forget when the buzz completely left the stadium. For a kid, that silence was the scariest sound ever. It came when Herd linebacker William King got hurt and was motionless on the field.
As the moments grew of King laying there, so did the emotion around me. I remember a lady in tears as she looked on at him leaving the field on a stretcher.
When play resumed, Marshall's team seemed to rally around the injury, adding a pair of scores on a Glenn Pedro plunge and a Hatchett screen pass that came off an interception by George Thomas to take a 28-0 lead that seemed to get the crowd back a little.
It didn't take long for the crowd to get silent again, though.
Youngstown State took advantage of Marshall having two key defenders out and used three touchdown runs from Tamron Smith to tie the game with 2:28 left.
As I started looking around in the standing-room-only area, I noticed something: there were way more people now than when the game started.
I'd soon realize why.
As quarterback Michael Payton started to lead the Herd on a drive toward me, more and more people started inching closer.
There was a nice couple who noticed I was looking around and they told me that the fans were planning to go on the field after the game if Marshall won.
They asked if I wanted to and I got wide-eyed and shook my head. They told me they'd run down to the field with me to make sure I was OK. I never got their name, but it's something I appreciate to this day.
It was about then that Willy Merrick sent that kick — his only collegiate field goal — through the uprights to give Marshall the 31-28 lead.
Seconds later, Troy Brown's interception triggered the man to yell "Let's go" to me and we ran down onto the turf.
That day, a 9-year-old kid got a firsthand feel of what a town felt like when its team won a championship.
I got to touch the goalpost after fans tore it down and watched as it was taken onto the streets of Huntington in celebration.
That day, my passion for sports was built, and it's something that has taken me into my career.
That career gives me a much different perspective on sports, but my new spot still overlooks where my love and passion began.
That grassy knoll has given way to bleacher seating, but I still remember the spot.
And I'll forever be thankful for standing-room only.