Icon High School basketball blox

HUNTINGTON — Belfry turned to its playmakers in the fourth period and Jaaliyah Warren and Karlea Stanley responded to score 12 of the team’s 14 points to pull away to defeat Huntington St. Joe, 52-32, in girls high school basketball Friday night at the St. Joe gym.

Warren, a junior, netted seven points and Stanley, a seventh-grader, got five as the Lady Pirates (3-4) finished on an 11-0 run to notch their second straight win.

