Bob Starkey doesn’t dance.
That’s what the Winfield native said, anyway. Not at his wedding reception. Not when he went to five straight Final Fours on LSU’s women’s basketball coaching staff from 2004-08, including as the acting head coach for the penultimate one.
Not when Starkey was a men’s assistant when Shaquille O’Neal played for the Tigers, and not when he was coaching at home in the Kanawha Valley as an assistant on West Virginia State’s men’s NAIA national runner-up in 1987.
Starkey’s coaching resume is long and decorated. His dancing record was nonexistent.
Not even the sneering half-shimmy Craig T. Nelson’s domineering high school football coach did in the opening sequences of “All the Right Moves.”
But Kim Mulkey and the Tigers weren’t letting Starkey off the hook that easily on Sunday in Dallas.
As it turns out, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, when you win the Big Dance, you dance.
More known for grinding in the film room, defensive acumen and contentment with being an assistant coach, Starkey had earned the moment of levity after LSU’s 102-85 victory to win its first national championship.
‘I never forget where home is’
The path that led Starkey to Sunday’s celebration, to helping mentor the best team in the country, began in Winfield in the winter of 1972-73.
Starkey didn’t realize it for a few years after that — not until he got into college, intending to study journalism — but his Winfield Junior High eighth-grade basketball coach, Allen Osborne, modeled what Starkey wanted to do.
“The reason I’m coaching is Allen,” Starkey said Thursday. “Allen coached basketball, which was neat, but he changes people’s lives, and I thought that’d be a good combination.”
Osborne, of course, still does that. He has led Poca’s boys for more than four decades and to more than 700 victories.
Informed by a reporter of how Starkey described Osborne’s impact on his career, Osborne downplayed it.
“Well, Bobby gives me too much credit,” Osborne said.
The reporter chuckled.
“Seriously, he does,” Osborne said. “He’s done it through hard work and dedication and commitment and loyalty, and he’s a coach’s coach.”
Either way, the foundation for Starkey’s long and successful career — an assistant all the while, except for working as LSU’s acting head coach in the 2007 NCAA Tournament — was laid in the Mountain State.
He broke into the business in 1979 as a boys and girls assistant at Winfield and later spent the 1987-88 season under Osborne at Poca.
That year with the Dots was sandwiched between three seasons at West Virginia State, during which time the Yellow Jacket men went 74-18 and made the 1987 NAIA title game, and one campaign on Marshall’s women’s staff.
“West Virginia’s a big part of who I am,” Starkey said. “West Virginia roots are deep in me. I never forget where home is. I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for all those people and all those stops in West Virginia.”
His connection with Osborne even bore fruit as the Tigers prepared for Iowa in the national title game.
“He’s texting back and forth and giving me suggestions and thoughts on what he saw,” Starkey said.
Added Osborne: “We talked after (LSU) beat Virginia Tech about a couple things defensively. I think he’s really an outstanding defensive coach.
“We talk quite often, either through text or on the phone, and we just talk a lot about our families and basketball in general. If I’ve got a question about something, I’ll call him, and vice versa. He’s a really good coach, and he’s a good friend too.”
‘It’s our forever home’
Mulkey noticed, and when the three-championship-winning coach at Baylor was hired as LSU’s coach in April 2021, she sought to bring back Starkey, who had left Baton Rouge in 2011 for UCF, then went on to Texas A&M and Auburn.
Both found a kindred spirit. Though Mulkey exudes swagger and Starkey prefers to work behind the scenes, they share a love of attention to detail that makes the partnership go.
“Bob Starkey never wanted to be a head coach, but yet he’s the only one to my knowledge that has taken a team as an interim coach at LSU to a Final Four,” Mulkey said during the Tigers’ run in Dallas.
“To have him on my staff and for me to be able to watch him speak the same language I speak tells you how good he is. He doesn’t use different terminology. He observed, and he watched the first couple months, like, how I want things done. I think in turn he’s so glad to be back home.”
“Home,” indeed, is what Starkey calls Baton Rouge. That’s because he worked at LSU for 22 years in his first stint, yes, but also because of what happened off the floor there.
Starkey’s wife, Sherie, also a Kanawha Valley native, fought multiple sclerosis and breast cancer during that time.
“The community adopted her and helped us get through those situations,” Starkey said. “Matter of fact, ironically, my wife and I, we closed on a house Monday, we’ll move in Tuesday, and as far as I’m concerned, it’s our forever home. I’m back home and this is where we’re gonna finish life.”
So they moved back from the Plains to the bayou, and two seasons later, Starkey reached the pinnacle of his profession — cutting down the nets amid confetti after the last game of the season.
Which brings us back to the dancing.
‘We like to dance in Louisiana’
A video of Starkey doing the griddy — a dance best known in the sporting world as a touchdown celebration, in which a person taps their heels on the ground while swinging their arms — on Sunday has its roots in an interaction in a preseason practice, he said.
The Tigers routinely play music at practice, and Mulkey and other LSU coaches let the rhythm take over, Starkey said. Allen Davis, creator of the griddy, even once attended an LSU practice.
None of this swayed Starkey until last fall, when the Tigers badgered him upon seeing him observing but not participating in dancing during a practice break.
“Coach Mulkey had my back,” he said. “She said, ‘Get off Bob’s back. Bob will dance when we win a national championship.’”
Starkey admitted he didn’t see that coming this year and had forgotten all about it by the time March rolled around. The Tigers had not.
“Kids don’t forget anything, so they’re, ‘Hey coach, hey coach, we’re six games away from you dancing,’” he said. “It became kind of a rallying call a little bit.”
Mulkey concurred: “We like to dance in Louisiana. He doesn’t. He’s an old West Virginia boy. But he’s promised them, should we win, that he’ll dance. Now, he didn’t say what kind of dance, but we’re going to hold him to that.”
LSU followed through, putting Starkey on the spot.
“So after the (national championship) game, they wanted me to dance out on the main floor. I said, well, that’s not happening,” Starkey said. “So, soon as I walk into the locker room, coach Mulkey said spread the floor, so I gave it my best shot. I was afraid I was gonna roll an ankle, but I was able to get through it.”
It was a fitting metaphor. Starkey was, after all, at home.