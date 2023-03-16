CHARLESTON — Morgantown executed its D to a T in a 66-41 victory over Huntington High on Thursday in the Class AAAA high school boys basketball state semifinals at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
“Our guys came out and executed the game plan to a T,” Mohigans coach Dave Tallman said. “We played great defense against a team that has a lot of great athletes and a lot of quickness. You don’t guard those guys and limit them like we did unless you play great team defense.”
Top-seeded Morgantown scored more points (42) in the first half than the Highlanders did in the game to earn a spot opposite No. 2 seed Parkersburg South (20-6) in the state final at 10 a.m. Saturday. The initial two quarters told the story, as the Mohigans made 18 of 37 shots to Huntington High’s 7-for-20 effort. Morgantown made 10 steals among the Highlanders’ 12 turnovers and turned them into 13 fast-break points. The Mohigans scored 24 points in the paint in the first half.
Huntington High coach Ty Holmes blamed himself for the loss, but credited Morgantown for playing well.
“They jumped on us quick and we weren’t ready for it,” Holmes said. “We got a couple of timeouts and tried to adjust, but they made a couple of runs.”
The first run was a 14-0 streak that broke a 2-2 tie. The Highlanders (20-6) pulled within 23-12 by the end of the first quarter before the Mohigans hit the next big spurt, a 7-0 charge to begin the second period.
Morgantown once led by 28 points, finding easy shots from the block whether via drives, offensive rebounds or ball movement. The Mohigans made 24 of 53 (45.3%) shots to Huntington High’s 13 of 43 (30.2%) and finished with 24 points off turnovers from 15 steals. The Highlanders were 1 for 15 from 3-point range.
Junior point guard Sha-Ron Young led Morgantown with 25 points. Senior guard Brody Davis scored 20. Young and Davis each grabbed a team-high nine rebounds. Young also made six steals and five assists.
Mikey Johnson paced the Highlanders with 17 points, 11 rebounds and six steals. No other Huntington High player scored more than six points.
Holmes said he was pleased with his players’ effort. Huntington High loses seniors Gavin Lochow and Jaylen Motley, but returns considerable talent, giving Holmes hope for next season.
“This kind of helps us get prepared for what we need to do next year,” Holmes said. “Getting back here is the goal.”
The defending state champion Mohigans hope to win their third state title since 2016. Tallman said he wasn’t sure his team would earn a chance to play for the title after seeing the Highlanders pound South Charleston 67-44 Tuesday in the quarterfinals.
“Honestly, watching them two nights ago, it wasn’t just (point guard Wayne Harris), there were a lot of them putting the ball in the basket,” Tallman said. “I thought, ‘Man, oh, man, they’re a lot better than we thought.’ Respect to my guys for playing as well and as hard as they did on defense.”
