CHARLESTON — Morgantown executed its D to a T in a 66-41 victory over Huntington High on Thursday in the Class AAAA high school boys basketball state semifinals at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

“Our guys came out and executed the game plan to a T,” Mohigans coach Dave Tallman said. “We played great defense against a team that has a lot of great athletes and a lot of quickness. You don’t guard those guys and limit them like we did unless you play great team defense.”

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

