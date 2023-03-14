A retooled Ashland club looking for more Sweet Sixteen success meets a familiar face on Wednesday.
The Tomcats found Rupp Arena mojo with a first-round victory over Owensboro in 2019.
That was the first of six state tournament games in which Cole Villers and Ethan Sellars played and Jason Mays coached over a four-year period.
Now, with the core of Ashland’s four straight region championship teams having departed before this season, Zander Carter stepped up, Rheyce Deboard stepped in and interim coach Ryan Bonner took over. And the Tomcats are right back in Lexington, where the Red Devils await again.
This Owensboro team is similar to the Red Devils club Ashland knocked off, 58-50, four years ago, Bonner said, which means they want to run on offense and pressure all over the floor on defense.
“They’re the fastest team that I’ve seen on film all year,” Bonner said Monday of Owensboro. “Extreme athleticism. They have the ability to pressure in a variety of different ways, so ball security’s gonna be huge for us in this game.
“It’s essentially the same components that we saw four years ago, and we trust our ballhandling and we trust our defense at this point.”
Ashland (22-11) doesn’t mind the fast pace. Deboard, the lightning-quick point guard who transferred from Boyd County last offseason, is averaging 17.3 points per game. Carter, who started in a state semifinal as a freshman in 2021, leads the Tomcats with 22.3 points and 6.0 rebounds an outing.
Though the most prominent mainstays of Ashland’s dynasty moved on after last season, this Tomcats club is no stranger to Lexington.
Carter is expected to make his fifth state tournament start and Tucker Conway (8.6 ppg), Asher Adkins, Tristin Davis (8.2 ppg) and Nate Freize have all taken the Rupp Arena floor multiple times. And Bonner, elevated to the top spot when Mays was dismissed two and a half weeks before the season amidst recruiting allegations, has been along for the entire ride, until this year as an assistant.
Mays was introduced as the new coach at Montgomery County on Monday.
“Their focus didn’t waver,” Bonner said of the Tomcats amidst the turbulence. “They just kept working each and every day, and obviously it paid dividends in the long run. … When it was all said and done, to see the smiles on those guys’ faces and the encouragement they were giving each other, it was such a good, positive feeling.”
Kenyatta Corbin leads Owensboro (19-10) offensively at 22.1 ppg. The Red Devils average 71.7 ppg. The Tomcats allow 61.1 ppg and yielded an average of 56.7 over three wins in the 16th Region Tournament.
“With our offensive potency,” Bonner said, “if we can continue to do that, then I think we have a chance to go into Rupp Arena and make some noise.”
Comments from Owensboro coach Rod Drake were not included in the KHSAA online recording of its pre-tournament presser. An attempt to reach Drake for comment was unsuccessful before press time.