The Cincinnati Reds had just hired unknown manager Sparky Anderson, Joe Namath and the New York Jets were fresh off an upset of the Baltimore Colts in the Super Bowl and the New York Knicks were on their way to an NBA title.

The year was 1970, the last time Wahama's boys basketball team reached the state tournament. That changes at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday when the seventh-seeded White Falcons (17-8) play second-seeded Tug Valley (22-3) in a Class A quarterfinal. 

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

