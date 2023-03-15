LEXINGTON, Ky. — Ashland had a sixth sense Wednesday night when it met Owensboro in the opening round of the Sweet Sixteen at Rupp Arena.
In its sixth-ever meeting with Owensboro — the previous five won by the Tomcats — Ashland closed on a 6-0 run over the final 60 seconds to defeat Owensboro, 66-65.
Braxton Jennings delivered the final shot across the bow with his third triple of the night that put the Tomcats in front for good despite three Red Devils looks at the rim in the final seconds for the win.
“He’s a great shooter,” Ashland coach Ryan Bonner said of Jennings. “Statistically, he’s shooting 40% on the year, and what I learned in that moment is that with the offensive firepower we have, I’m not going to slow them up or stop that moment with a timeout because I know we have capable players out there and Braxton Jennings proved it.”
Ashland netted the first bucket of the game, but Owensboro responded with a 12-2 run to force a timeout. Out of the break, Ashland got things rolling behind Zander Carter’s six points to trim the deficit to 20-14 after one.
Ashland used a 6-0 run to start the second stanza behind a pair of Rheyce Deboard buckets to even the game at 20-20 to set up a back-and-forth battle the rest of the way. Owensboro took a 30-28 lead to the half, but Bonner said a minor adjustment by the Tomcats was much-needed.
“Our shot selection was a little off tonight,” Bonner said. “I think that third line was messing with them because our 3s were way too deep. Bad shot selection against a team like that, they are going to make you pay in transition, and they did early.”
Ashland led 48-44 after three quarters but never put the game out of reach until the final horn despite leading by seven in the final eight minutes.
Talas Taylor gave Owensboro its final seven-point edge of the night with 3:04 to go, but back-to-back buckets by Deboard pulled Ashland to within three. Kenyatta Carbon’s final points pushed the Red Devils’ lead back to five with 1:17 to play, but the Tomcats netted the final six to earn a trip the quarterfinals on Friday against Warren Central.
“I told our guys in that final timeout to just keep fighting and I promise you we will find a way to win this game,” Bonner said. “I’ve come to learn the most physical teams are the ones that win when you get here. We outrebounded them 45-33 and had 17 offensive rebounds.”
Carter led the way with 25 points and 13 rebounds. Deboard added 17. Jennings finished with 10.
