Ashland celebrates after beating Owensboro 66-65 in the first round of the Sweet Sixteen on Wednesday in Lexington, Kentucky.

 Les Nicholson | Submitted Photo

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Ashland had a sixth sense Wednesday night when it met Owensboro in the opening round of the Sweet Sixteen at Rupp Arena.

In its sixth-ever meeting with Owensboro — the previous five won by the Tomcats — Ashland closed on a 6-0 run over the final 60 seconds to defeat Owensboro, 66-65.

