HUNTINGTON — The class leaders began to separate themselves from the rest of the pack during the two sessions on Friday at the 73rd Annual West Virginia State High School Wrestling Tournament at Mountain Health Arena.
By the day’s end, the state finals in the 14 weight classes were set for Saturday’s evening session.
Parkersburg South took a firm lead in Class AAA with 202 points while Point Pleasant posted 230 points to make it a foregone conclusion that it will repeat as Class AA state champion. Greenbrier West opened its lead in Class A to 68 and held a comfortable lead over Moorefield’s 43 points.
Point Pleasant’s lead came despite the taste of defeat.
The Big Blacks’ Mackandle Freeman was pinned in his 113-pound class quarterfinal match by Ritchie County’s Brady Layman while Brady Connolly was defeated in the 182 class by Colton Hovermale of Lincoln.
Freeman, a sophomore who won the Class AA, Region IV championship bounced back to win his first match in the consolation bracket to keep his hopes alive to make the all-state team.
The Big Blacks, though, sent Parker Henderson (106), Isaac Short (120), Christopher Smith (126), Derek Raike (132), Justin Bartee (138), Mitchell Freeman (145), Wyatt Wilson (152), Zac Samson (160) and Juan Marquez (195) all to the state finals when the final session begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Huntington dropped to as low as ninth in the team standings and then rallied to take fourth place before the day concluded. The Highlanders, runner-up in Class AAA, Region IV, still had state championship hopes alive with Jaishawn Lyles (106) and A.J. Dempsey (170).
Lyles started Friday’s evening session with a win over Matthew Dolan of Spring Mills by 4-1 decision to earn a spot in the final of the 106-weight class where he will face Brady Roberts of Parkersburg South on Saturday. Dempsey punched his ticket to the state championship with a pin of Wheeling Park’s Adam Angel.
Cabell Midland’s Jackson Stewart’s bid to earn a berth in the 106-pound finale was cut short by Roberts. Nate Neale became the last hope for the Knights and earned his way to the state championship with a 16-6 major decision over University’s Elijah Wellings-Osha.
After losing all of its matches the first day, Spring Valley wrestlers found success in the consolation bracket. Eian Harper picked up a pair of wins in the consolation bracket of the 126-pound weight class. In the evening session of the second day he
Riverside’s Zach Holstein (145) lost his lost his bid to join Austin Chapman in the finals. Chapman won an 8-3 decision to punch his ticket to the state championship in the 285-pound class.
Ripley got finals berths from Brent Haskins (120) who will face Parkersburg’s Garret Donahue for the state championship.
Thomas Hartley (132) was George Washington’s only finalist after he defeated University’s Dom Parker. Hartley will face Parkersburg South’s Brayden Johnson in the state championship.
The final day of the tournament will begin with a morning session that starts at 10:30 with the consolation bracket matches to decide all-state spots. The evening session that will determine the state champions will begin at 6 p.m.