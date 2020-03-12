HUNTINGTON — A bevy of sporting events throughout the Tri-State are postponed or canceled in effort to combat spread of the coronavirus.
In consultation with West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission Executive Director Bernie Dolan, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice suspended the rest of the girls high school state basketball tournament in Charleston after Thursday’s morning session. The boys regional tournaments also were suspended. A chorus of jeers came from the crowd gathered to watch the girls tournament.
“We had been working with the health director for West Virginia as well as the state superintendent and obviously the governor’s office,” Dolan said. “As things begin to unravel around us you certainly want to play it safe and do the right thing.”
Dolan gave no timetable on when and if the state tournament or the boys’ regional tournament would resume play. He cited a measles outbreak in 1994 that required the WVSSAC to push the state track meet back until June.
Cabell Midland lost to University 56-43 in a Class AAA girls game Thursday morning at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Huntington St. Joe’s 5:30 p.m. Class A quarterfinal game with St. Marys was postponed.
Shannon Lewis, coach of the 10-time state champion Fighting Irish, got word of the suspension before his team was to travel to Charleston.
“It’s disappointing,” Lewis said. “But this is happening all around us and its trickled from the NBA and NHL on down to us. “I’m disappointed but I agree with the decision since every other organization is stopping their functions all over the U.S.”
Huntington St. Joe guard Bailee Adkins, who would be playing in her final state tournament as a senior, said Lewis notified the team by text that its game had been postponed indefinitely.
“It’s terrible right now,” Adkins said. “I wanted to play in the tournament. Why couldn’t we finish it out? We’re still in school right now. I see where they’re coming from but we’re still going to school so why can’t we play?”
The Ohio High School Athletic Association suspended its state wrestling, hockey and boys and girls basketball tournaments, including Fairland’s Division III, Region 11 championship boys basketball game vs. Harvest Prep in Athens on Saturday.
“The OHSAA has officially suspended the remainder of the boys state basketball tournament indefinitely,” said Steve McCollum, media coordinator of the Southeast District Basketball Tournament.
When, or if, the tournaments will be made up has not been determined.
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association indefinitely suspended its state boys and girls basketball tournaments. Whether the events will be rescheduled is to be determined.
“There may be a way we can eventually finish it,” said Julian Tackett, commissioner of the KHSAA. “We don’t have a timetable.”
Russell girls basketball star Kaeli Ross wasn’t happy with the cancellation. The red Devils were set to face Bowling Green at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the Sweet 16.
“Heartbreaking to know that my team and I worked our butts off this season just to get this opportunity ripped away from us,” Ross said in a tweet. “Our seniors won’t be given this chance again and it’s not fair. I love my team and I’m so proud of us.”
Chapmanville senior boys basketball player Andrew Shull was disappointed in the postponements.
“Eighteen years of hard work for this,” Shull tweeted, adding a broken heart emoji.
The WVSSAC, the state superintendent and the Department of Health and Human Services are scheduled to meet Friday and early next week to assess the situation before any other decisions are made including if the tournaments are resumed where games would be played.
“There’s so many unknowns and things seem to be moving quickly at this point,” Dolan said. “We’re hoping that we can get a break and at least see where it begins to pause.
“Then maybe we can see if its going to hit its peak and come down. If it’s going to keep spiking we’ll have to make a decision not only for this but also for our spring sports and see how we’re going to handle those.”
The Inaugural Ohio Valley Conference Basketball Senior Classic all-star game scheduled for Tuesday at Chesapeake High School has been canceled.
“The administration has had a group discussion and decided it is in the best interest of the OVC and our players and fans that we cancel,” Fairland athletic director and event official Jeff Gorby said. “We appreciate all the hard work and effort given by Fairland to put this Classic together and also to Chesapeake for offering to host.”
Rock Hill High track and cross country standout Eli Baker was to participate in the New Balance National Indoor Meet in New York City on Saturday, but that event was canceled.
Several local high schools canceled various off-season and preseason workouts such as weightlifting and practices.