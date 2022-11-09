The 2022 West Virginia high school volleyball tournament is set for Wednesday and Thursday at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
The quarterfinals and semifinals are on Wednesday and the finals are Thursday.
Here is a breakdown of matchups in each class.
Class AAA
The Class AAA tournament gets started with the Nos. 4 and 5 matchup as Woodrow Wilson and Bridgeport get things working at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Following the completion of that contest, No. 8 George Washington (30-17-2) has a tough draw as the Patriots will face defending champion No. 1 Musselman (46-4-2) in the quarterfinals Wednesday. The meeting is a rematch of last year’s semifinal.
Coach Missy Smith, in her fifth year as coach of the Patriots, knows Musselman will be a challenging opponent.
“They’re a great program and they’re there every year,” Smith said. “They’ve won several. We’re trying to make sure we’re prepared as we can be so the game goes our way. We have to pass well and defend against their outside hitters. They have a lot of good hitters and the two best are outside and we have to be able to defend those.”
The Class AAA, Region IV participants will see action in the afternoon quarterfinal sessions.
At 1:30 p.m., No. 7 seed Spring Valley, the Region IV runner-up, takes on No. 2 Morgantown in the quarters.
That match precedes a battle between Region IV champion Parkersburg, the No. 6 seed, and No. 3 seed Hedgesville.
The first Class AAA semifinal begins at 6:30 p.m. and will be between the Woodrow Wilson-Bridgeport winner and the Musselman-George Washington winner. The next Class AAA semifinal begins after that and will be between Morgantown-Spring Valley winner and the Hedgesville-Parkersburg winner.
The championship is Thursday at 11 a.m.
Class AA
The Class AA tournament kicks off with a Cardinal Conference feel as No. 5 seed Wayne — the Region IV champion — meets No. 4 seed Herbert Hoover at 8:30 a.m.
Herbert Hoover coach Anita King spoke of what she expects from Wayne — a common opponent for the Huskies.
The two teams split a pair of regular season meetings. Herbert Hoover won the first matchup on Sept. 20 by a 2-0 margin while Wayne earned a 2-1 win in the last meeting on Sept. 27.
“We’ve faced them twice already,” King said. “We haven’t played them this season in a best-of-five but I really like our odds going into a best-of-five. Wayne is a young team. They’re super-talented. Gabby Elliott is a tough server. Addie Adkins in my opinion is the best hitter they have on that team.”
Following that match, No. 1 Shady Spring takes on No. 8 seed Frankfort at approximately 10:30 a.m.
No. 7 Winfield (17-18-1) will take on defending champion No. 2 Philip Barbour (52-3-1) in the opener of the afternoon quarterfinal session at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Winfield fell in the quarterfinals last year while Philip Barbour went on to beat Shady Spring in the championship.
The teams met three times in the regular season with the Colts taking all three meetings. Philip Barbour won the first two matchups in straight sets, taking 2-0 victories on Sept. 10 and Sept. 17. They then won the third matchup 2-1 on Oct. 22.
Despite those results, Winfield coach Celeste Campbell said the experience against the Colts and against solid competition gives her team confidence going into the state tournament.
“We’re feeling pretty good,” Campbell said. “You hate to lose any game at all during the season but other than Hurricane and Greenbrier East, all of our losses were to teams at the state tournament. We’ve actually played Philip Barbour a couple of times this year: earlier in the year and then later. Each time we’ve played them, our team has gotten better and better. It’s nice because we already know who our opponent is on the other side of the floor.”
No. 3 Oak Glen will play No. 6 Liberty Harrison in a quarterfinal after the conclusion of the Winfield-Philip Barbour game.
The semifinal round begins at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday with the Herbert Hoover-Wayne winner facing the Shady Spring-Frankfort winner. After that, the Philip Barbour-Winfield winner takes on the Oak Glen-Liberty Harrison winner in the other semifinal.
The Class AA championship will be the final championship decided on Thursday. It will begin after the conclusion of the Class AAA and A championships. An approximate start time is 3 p.m.
Class A
In the Class A tournament, No. 2 seed Buffalo is looking to continue a dominance within its classification that has spanned the entire season.
Buffalo (43-6) has had a strong season and has not lost to a Class A team in 2022. The Bisons face No. 7 Pendleton County (9-10) in the first afternoon quarterfinal at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Buffalo and Pendleton County did not meet in the regular season.
Buffalo coach Barry Clendenin said his team is confident going into the tournament.
“We feel pretty good,” Clendenin said. “We came through sectionals and regionals and played pretty well overall. The girls are playing really well together right now. We’ve had a lot of positive things in the last week or so. On our side we feel confident in what we’re doing when we have the ball on our side.”
Senior Chloe Hale has had stellar numbers this year, leading the Bison in kills with 724.
The Bison reached the semifinals last season before falling to eventual champion Williamstown 3-0 (25-15, 25-19, 25-12).
Tolsia, the No. 8 seed, gets the first state tournament crack at the defending champions.
After No. 4 Greenbrier West and No. 5 Moorefield start the Class A tournament at 8:30 p.m., the Rebels take the court against Williamstown in the last quarterfinal of the morning session.
Following the Buffalo-Pendleton County matchup, No. 3 Ritchie County faces No. 6 James Monroe in the final quarterfinal matchup in Class A.
Wednesday’s first Class A semifinal begins at 6:30 p.m. when the Greenbrier West-Moorefield winner taking on the Wililamstown-Tolsia winner. The Buffalo-Pendleton County winner meets the Ritchie County-James Monroe winner in the final semifinal.
The championship will be Thursday after completion of the Class AAA title game. Approximate match time is 1 p.m.