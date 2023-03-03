The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Cabell Midland’s Chris Giompalo won a Class AAA state title a year ago with a bum knee. Giampolo is fully healthy this year and is one win away from repeating as state champion.

Giompalo pinned Brooke’s Tyler Wise in 43 seconds to complete a 2-0 Friday in the 76th WVSSAC state tournament at Mountain Health Arena.

