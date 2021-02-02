HUNTINGTON -- The West Virginia high school wrestling state championships have been rescheduled again.
The Class AAA portion of the tournament at the Mountain Health Arena is slated for April 19-20. The Class AA-A tournament is scheduled for April 21-22. The event originally was set for March 4-6.
West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission executive director Bernie Dolan lauded tournament director Bill Archer for his work to make the event happen despite obstacles presented by COVID-19.
“Knowing that you don’t have to worry about ample staffing because they have enough people to take care of it, that’s big,” Dolan said. “Everything considered, they are the right hosts for the event. The staff is great, it’s the perfect size arena for our event and it’s got a great feel to it.”
Last season, Parkersburg South won the Class AAA title, Point Pleasant won the Class AA title and Greenbrier West earned the Class A title.
The West Virginia wrestling state tournament is one of three state championship events hosted in the greater Huntington area. Others are the cheer state championships at Marshall University's Cam Henderson Center, and the cross country state championships at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.
Girls basketball
SOUTH GALLIA 63, WELLSTON 47: The Rebels (9-10) outscored the Rockets 17-7 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a victory.
South Gallia trailed 27-25 at halftime, but pulled ahead 46-40 entering the final period.
Jessie Rutt led the Rebels with 20 points, 16 in the second half. Macie Sanders scored 17 points and Tori Triplett 14. Lauren Cheatham paced Wellston with 17 points. Daycee Clemons chipped in 11 points.
SOUTH GALLIA 14 11 21 17 -- 63: Rutt 20, Sanders 17, Triplett 14, Waugh 7, Halley 3, Lambert 2.
WELLSTON 13 14 13 7 -- 47: Cheatham 17, Clemons 11, Kilgour 6, Johnston 5, Aubrey 3, Potts 3, Spencer 2.
Boys basketball
WHEELERSBURG 76, JACKSON 50: The host Pirates (15-0) outscored the Ironmen 20-4 in the third quarter to break open a close game.
J.J. Truitt led Wheelersburg with 19 points. Matthew Miller scored 14 and Carter McCorkle 13. Evan Spires paced Jackson (10-3) with 13 points. Logan Miller scored 12.
JACKSON 13 16 4 17 -- 50: Kuhn 4, Woodard 9, Mercer 0, Miller 12, Bragg 6, Prater 2, Spires 13, Hammond 4, Hughes 0.
WHEELERSBURG 18 18 20 20 -- 76: Jolly 2, Miller 14, Swords 8, Lawson 1, McCorkle 13, Truitt 19, Adkins 7, Rase 0, Johnson 1, McKenzie 3, Sanderlin 8.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Snowy weather and COVID-19 continued to alter high school basketball schedules throughout the Tri- State on Tuesday.
Postponed boys games include, Coal Grove at Ironton to Feb. 10; Rock Hill at Ironton St. Joe; North Adams at Portsmouth to Feb. 15; Greenup County at Maysville St. Patrick; Portsmouth West at Lucasville Valley to Feb. 18; Minford at Wheelersburg to Wednesday; Green at New Boston; South Webster at Northwest; Portsmouth Notre Dame at Sciotoville East; and Symmes Valley at Western-Pike to Feb. 17.
Girls games postponed include Fairland at Gallia Academy to Monday.