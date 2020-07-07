I am one of those hunters who enjoys traveling to other states to hunt. My spring is nothing more than a giant road trip in search of gobbling turkeys to chase as seasons open up starting in the south and gradually moving across the country. I look forward to my hunting road-show every spring and to be honest, it keeps me smiling with thoughts of joy during the dark days of a long winter.
The same can be said for my fall hunting. In a normal year, oh what I wouldn’t give for another normal year again, I generally travel to three or four states to hunt. Elk, mule deer, pheasants – they have been a part of the fall routine for many years. During the hottest, most humid days of summer the thoughts of an elk bugling deep and high in the Rockies sends an instant chill down my spine. Every year I think to myself – bring on the dog days of summer, that means elk season is getting closer.
But this year, well there is some uncertainty, and many unknowns still yet to come for us traveling sportsmen and women. To be honest, most of my buds have opted out of the traveling hunter race this year. I don’t blame them either. It's hard to look so forward to something that may not become reality – too risky to chance it. After all, we are in a worldwide pandemic.
Having said that, not all traveling hunters need to leave their home state. Perhaps a little staycation is exactly what you need to charge your batteries and get you pumped with anticipation for the upcoming big game seasons of home. If that’s the case, this bit of news will be a welcome sound to your ears. The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is now accepting applications to participate in controlled deer hunts at six state parks. Controlled hunts are scheduled for the fall at Beech Fork, Cacapon Resort, Canaan Valley Resort, North Bend, Pipestem Resort, and Twin Falls Resort state parks. Hunters have until Aug.
30 to apply. Drawings for the hunts will start on Aug. 31 and successful applicants will be notified in early-September. Applications for the hunt must be submitted online at www.wvhunt.com. Hunters must use their existing Electronic Licensing and Game Checking System account or create one to apply. Once logged in, applicants must select “State Park Lottery Hunts” and choose one of the hunting options. There is a $15 application fee. Each application can be for one or two people. Each application is for a three-day harvest opportunity using a compound bow or crossbow or muzzleloader rifle, depending on the selected date, hunt type, and designated area. Rather than specified hunting stands for each hunter, as used in past controlled hunts, all hunters will be given a map and will be able to hunt within the designated hunting zones. Deer harvested during a controlled hunt do not count against a hunter’s annual deer season bag limit.
As always, I applaud our WVDNR for finding ways to increase the opportunities to enjoy nature’s wonderful bounties that this state is so richly blessed with. I am looking forward to a tremendous fall hunting season n