Tri-State teams and student-athletes continue to accomplish astonishing feats. Here is a look at some of the:
Russell girls basketball sophomore Shaelyn Steele scored her 1,500th career point. Scoring their 1,000th career points were basketball stars Dionna Gray of Huntington, Alaina Keeney of Wheelersburg and Trenton Zimmerman of Minford.
Paintsville seventh-grader Kylie Kinner made 12 3-pointers and scored 36 points in a high school varsity 57-24 victory over East Ridge. Cabell Midland's Jayda Allie made eight 3-pointers vs. Hurricane. Spring Valley's Allie Daniels grabbed 20 rebounds vs. Cabell Midland.
Fairland's girls basketball team benefitted from a trio of double doubles -- Tomi Hinkle 21 points, 10 rebounds; Bree Allen 18 points, 10 rebounds; and Kylee Bruce 10 points, 15 rebounds -- in a win over Rock Hill. Ironton's eighth-grade boys basketball team rallied from nine points down with 1:15 in overtime to beat Portsmouth in overtime.
Lincoln County's girls basketball team recorded three double-doubles Gracie Clay 20 points, 11 rebounds, Elizabeth Blankenship 20 points, 10 rebounds, and Avery Lucas 11 points and 10 rebounds -- Saturday in a win at Scott.
Parkersburg South's boys basketball team made 17 shots from 3-point range in a 112-55 win over Buckhannon-Upshur. Cameron's Ashlynn Van Tassell scored 32 points and pulled down 22 rebounds against Beallsville, Ohio. Ironton's boys basketball team broke an 11-game losing streak against Fairland.
Portsmouth Notre Dame won its 98th consecutive Southern Ohio Conference Division I girls basketball game. Wheelersburg's girls have won 55 consecutive SOC Division I basketball games. Meigs' Coulter Cleland scored 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in a triumph over River Valley.
Former Wheelersburg basketball star Tanner Holden of Wright State leads the nation with 119 free throws made. He is 10th in the country in scoring, with 391 points and 15th in scoring average at 20.6 points per game. Buffalo boys basketball broke a 51-game, 24-year losing to Charleston Catholic.
DEWING IT RIGHT: When Hurricane High School's public address system malfunctioned before a basketball game with Huntington last week, officials decided to start the game without the Star Spangled Banner. The Highlanders' student section, known as the Dew Crew, stepped up and sang the National Anthem.
Well done, Dew Crew. Well done.
COACH SPEAK: David Thompson is the new head football coach at Tolsia, replacing Eric Crum who resigned after 14 seasons. All three Gallia County schools have new head football coaches -- Kole Carter at Gallia Academy, Bryan Morrow at South Gallia and Scott Cooper at River Valley. Pam Sanders is new head volleyball coach at South Gallia.
Wayne boys basketball coach Sam Cochenour resigned, effective June 22, 2022. Ohio Christian University hired former Fairland runner Conner Flynn as head cross country coach. VMI hired former Huntington High football player J.B. Lageman as defensive line coach. Nathan Crabtree is the new football coach at Lucasville Valley.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Many student-athletes signed with, committed to, visited or were offered by colleges in the last week:
Signings: Spring Valley wide receiver Ty Bartrum with Harvard; Russell girls basketball player Campbell Jachimczuk and South Webster baseball pitcher Cam Carpenter with Kentucky Christian; Boyd County cross country state champion Sophia Newsome with Marshall;
Northwest cross country runner Kailan Marshall with Shawnee State; Ironton baseball player Jake Sloan with Mount Vernon Nazarene; and Fighting Tigers football player Blake Murrell with Ohio Northern.
Commitments: Huntington linebacker David Bradshaw to Fairmont State, defensive tackle James Scott to West Virginia State and defensive lineman Josh Pauley to Concord; Cabell Midland softball star Kaitlyn Walls to Eastern Kentucky, defensive tackle Nemo Roberts to Fairmont State and offensive lineman Justice Hutchison to Findlay;
Lawrence County basketball star Cody Maynard to the University of Pikeville; Ashland basketball guard Ethan Sellars to Cedarville; Fairland softball outfielder Katie Pruitt to Shawnee State; Portsmouth wide receiver Dariyonne Bryant to the University of Charleston;
Ashland offensive lineman J.J. Jones to Ohio University; and Hurricane linebacker Brogan Brown to a preferred walk-on at Marshall; West Carter running back Charlie Terry to Pikeville.
Offers: Huntington safety Scout Arthur, defensive back Nakyin Harrell and offensive lineman Josh Pauley by Concord. Arthur also by Fairmont State; Ironton running back Jaquez Keyes by Central Michigan and Eastern Michigan, and wide receiver Ty Perkins by Akron; Winfield running back Bryson Tate by Glenville State;
Rock Hill running back Owen Hankins from the College of Wooster; Fairland linebacker Zander Schmidt and defensive end Casey Hudson, and Cabell Midland offensive lineman Shawn Rouse, from the University of Charleston; Huntington cross country runner Emirh White by Bluefield State.
Fairland linebacker Riley Kazee by Alderson Broaddus; George Washington offensive lineman Layth Ghannam by Appalachian State and Virginia Tech; Ironton wide receiver Aaron Masters by Pikeville; South Charleston tackle Xavier Bausley to Jacksonville State; and Cabell Midland linebacker Tevin Taylor by West Virginia State.
Visits: Huntington defensive end Donovan Garrett to West Virginia; Cabell Midland offensive lineman Michael Lunsford to North Carolina State; Hankins to Kentucky Christian; Rock Hill defensive back Hunter Blagg, Walsh University; Schmidt, the University of Findlay and Ohio Wesleyan; Winfield kicker Mor Idelerton, Concord; Hudson, Alderson Broaddus; Gallia Academy offensive lineman Isaac Clary, Virginia Tech and Eastern Michigan; and Raceland offensive lineman Will Farley, Morehead State.
Invitations: Perkins to Boston College.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Former Fairland wide receiver Gavin Hunt transferred from Pikeville to Kentucky Christian.