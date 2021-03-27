MOREHEAD, Ky. — It didn’t take Russell long to learn from prior mistakes.
One night after struggling to finish off a win in the region semifinals, the Devils built an early lead and kept their foot on the gas in a 72-61 win over Boyd County in the 16th Region girls championship at Ellis T. Johnson Arena
“We know they can explode — even in the last minute,” Russell coach Mandy Layne said. “I’ll be honest. I was still a little nervous, just the way that they make threes. I just thought our kids wanted it more tonight.”
With the win, Russell (19-5) advances to Kentucky’s Girls Sweet 16, which takes place April 7-10.
They will face the winner of the 9th Region. That game will take place April 8 at 8 p.m.
For the second straight game, Russell built a large halftime lead, but unlike its regional semi win over Ashland where the Devils allowed Ashland to make it interesting down the stretch, Russell never relented.
Shaelyn Steele put her foot on the throttle to start the second half, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers in a stretch where she scored eight straight to combat each run that Boyd County tried to make.
Steele finished with 23 points and was named tournament Most Valuable Player.
“Boyd County is a really good team, so we knew if they started hitting threes, they could get going and come back,” Steele said. “We knew we had to come out in the third quarter just as hard as we did in the first half. I hit those threes and it really was a boost to our intensity.”
Following the two 3-pointers, Steele flashed a smile to her teammates, which Layne knew her team was in good shape.
“I told them, ‘Guys, don’t play (not) to lose. Play to win and have fun,” Layne said. “I thought they really took that to heart.”
Steele and Aubrey Hill each picked up their fourth fouls late in the third quarter, which gave the Lions a chance to get back into it, but Boyd County could not find its range and Russell scrapped out stops when needed to keep the Lions at arm’s length.
“Russell just beat us,” Boyd County coach Pete Fraley said. “Bottom line, they were better tonight. It’s hard to admit. You don’t want to admit something like that, but they were. They took away some of the stuff we try to do and we got in a hole there and couldn’t get out.”
In a battle of powerful post presences, Hill won the battle over Boyd County’s Hannah Roberts early, scoring 11 points and grabbing 12 rebounds as the Devils took a 36-23 lead into the half. Hill had foul issues in the second half, but finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds.
Roberts finished with 21 point to lead Boyd County — 13 of which came in the second half.
Boyd County struggled from the floor in the first quarter, but used an 8-0 run to end the quarter with a slim 15-14 lead.
Russell worked out its turnover and foul issues in the second quarter, starting the period on a 12-2 run that frustrated the Lions.
The Lions never could consistently find their mark, finishing just 33 percent from the floor, which included a 4-of-21 performance from 3-point range.
“Shots just didn’t fall,” Fraley said. “We got some looks, but they didn’t fall. Later, they did, but it was a little too late.”
In addition to Steele and Hill, Russell got 13 points from Kaeli Ross and 11 from Jenna Adkins.
Bailey Rucker finished with 16 points for Boyd while Audrey Biggs had 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists off the bench. Harley Paynter, the 16th Region Player of the Year, finished with 10 points on 3-of-11 shooting.
Boyd County’s season ends at 17-2 — both losses coming to Russell. The Devils also defeated Boyd County, 58-55, on Feb. 25.
RUSSELL 14 22 20 16 — 72: Steele 23, Quinn 9, Adkins 11, Ross 13, Hill 15, Atkins 1
BOYD COUNTY 15 8 16 22 — 61: Rucker 16, Paynter 10, Roberts 21, Biggs 14