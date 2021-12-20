UNION, Ky. -- Shaelyn Steele scored 20 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to lead Russell (6-1) to a 61-56 victory over Ryle (6-2) in girls high school basketball.
The Red Devils led 28-23 at halftime and played to a stalemate in the second half.
Bella Quinn scored 13 points for Russell, which won its sixth in a row. Quinn Ewbank scored 28 points and grabbed 21 rebounds for the Raiders.
BOYD COUNTY SPLITS: Audrey Biggs scored 35 points on 13-for-17 shooting to pace the Lions to a 77-51 victory over Louisville Eastern Sunday in the Traditional Bank Classic in Lexington. Emilee Neese scored 17 points and Jasmine Jordan 11. Makenna Wilson led the Eagles (6-3) with 24 points.
On Saturday, George Rogers Clark (5-1) used a 21-5 run to pull away from Boyd County for a 69-34 victory. Brianna Byars led the Cardinals with 16 points. Ciara Byars scored 13. Taylor Bartrum led the Lions (5-2) with nine points.
NORTHWEST 52, SYMMES VALLEY 45: The Mohawks (2-4) used four double-figure scorers to pull away from the Vikings (6-4) in Willow Wood, Ohio. Ava Jenkins scored 11 points for Northwest. Daria Compton, Reagan Lewis and Cloe Montgomery scored 10 apiece. Kylee Thompson led Symmes Valley with 17 points. Desiree Simpson chipped in 10 points.
NORTHWEST 16 14 11 11 -- 52: Rigsby 0, Compton 10, Jenkins 11, Jewett 4, Lewis 10, Knittel 7, Montgomery 10.
SYMMES VALLEY 16 10 6 13 -- 45: Malone 9, Day 0, Beckett 2, Ellison 7, Simpson 10, Cade 0, Thompson 17, Gordon 6, Otsby 0.
Boys basketball
GREENUP COUNTY 51, SOUTH POINT 41: The Musketeers (6-4) rallied from a 21-18 halftime deficit to beat the host Pointers (6-1). Carson Wireman led Greenup County with 22 points. Trenton Hannah scored 15. For South Point, Caleb Schneider scored 11 and Mason Kazee 10.
GREENUP COUNTY 10 18 16 17 -- 51: Hannah 15, Gibson 7, Parker 0, Adkins 0, Wireman 22, Carroll 0, Bays 2, Gibson 2, Underwood 5.
SOUTH POINT 13 10 10 10 -- 41: Schneider 11, Adams 5, Wilburn 0, Jackson 6, Kazee 10, Pegram 0, Ermalovich 1, Dornon 8.
ELLIOTT COUNTY 86, IRONTON 64: Three Lions scored more than 20 points in a triumph over the Fighting Tigers in Sandy Hook, Kentucky. Eli Griffith scored 28 points. Taylor Whitley and Nathaniel Buckner scored 23 each as Elliott County improved to 5-1. Braden Schreck paced Ironton (2-3) with 19 points. Ty Perkins scored 12 and Jaxon Vance 10.
IRONTON 15 13 19 17 -- 64: Schreck 19, Perkins 12, Vance 10, Sheridan 9, Wilson 7, Masters 2, Terry 2, White 2, Barnes 1, Martin 0, Aldridge 0, Pringle 0, Barnes 0.
ELLIOTT COUNTY 20 21 20 25 -- 86: Faulkner 3, Griffith 28, Whitley 23, Griffith 4, Buckner 23.
BOYD COUNTY WINS TWO: Jacob Spurlock scored 21 points and Jason Ellis 20 as the Lions (7-0) clobbered Henderson County 64-35 in the Stock Yards Bank & Trust Challenge in Morehead, Kentucky. Alec Satterfield led the Colonels (3-2) with 16 points. Earlier in the event, Boyd County beat Knox Central (4-2) 69-57. Deboard and Spurlock each scored 17 points. Brad Newsome chipped in 11 points. Gavin Chadwell led the Patriots with 20 points. Jevonte Turner scored 12.
Game one
BOYD COUNTY 22 14 15 18 -- 69: Hicks 6, Newsome 11, Deboard 17, Vanover 8, Spurlock 17, Taylor 0, Robertson 5, Holbrook 0, Jackson 2.
KNOTT CENTRAL 12 18 16 11 -- 57: Turner 12, Mills 8, Chadwell 20, Brock 0, Ledford 3, Turner 2, L. Mills 2, Imel 1, Warren 7, Pilarski 2.
Game two
HENDERSON COUNTY 0 16 11 8 -- 35: Wilson 5, Davenport 0, Satterfield 16, Thomas 5, Rideout 2, K. Thompson 0, M. Thompson 0, McKinney 2, Bender 0, Banks 1, Bird 2, Dixon 0, Shaw 0, Morgan 2.
BOYD COUNTY 11 12 18 23 -- 64: Hicks 2, Ellis 20, Newsome 4, Deboard 8, Vanover 0, Spurlock 21, Robertson 2, Taylor 7, Holbrook 0, Jackson 0, Crum 0, Coleman 0.
SHERMAN 79, HANNAN 33: A.J. Skeens scored 20 points and Dalton Rollo 19 as the Tide (4-0) defeated the Wildcats (1-1). Dakota Watson led Hannan with 13 points.