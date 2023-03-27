The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Glenville Women's Basketball Team
Glenville State women’s basketball coach Kim Stephens holds the NCAA Division II women’s basketball national championship trophy during the Pioneers’ visit to Charleston on Thursday. Stephens was named the 2022 winner of the Furfari Award as the state’s college coach of the year.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

HUNTINGTON — Kim Stephens is Marshall’s new women’s basketball coach, Thundering Herd athletic director Christian Spears announced Monday morning.

Stephens comes to Huntington from Glenville State, where she led the Pioneers to a 191-24 record over seven seasons, including the 2022 NCAA Division II Tournament national championship. She has agreed to a seven-year deal, according to a news release, which did not mention any other terms of the agreement.

