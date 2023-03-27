Glenville State women’s basketball coach Kim Stephens holds the NCAA Division II women’s basketball national championship trophy during the Pioneers’ visit to Charleston on Thursday. Stephens was named the 2022 winner of the Furfari Award as the state’s college coach of the year.
HUNTINGTON — Kim Stephens is Marshall’s new women’s basketball coach, Thundering Herd athletic director Christian Spears announced Monday morning.
Stephens comes to Huntington from Glenville State, where she led the Pioneers to a 191-24 record over seven seasons, including the 2022 NCAA Division II Tournament national championship. She has agreed to a seven-year deal, according to a news release, which did not mention any other terms of the agreement.
A press conference is scheduled for Monday evening to introduce Stephens as Marshall’s eighth women's basketball coach.
“Marshall has been my dream job for a long time and I am looking forward to continuing my career in my home state,” Stephens said in the release. “Christian Spears and (Marshall president) Brad Smith are leading Marshall in the right direction and I am honored to be a part of it. I can’t wait to get to work.”
Spears was effusive in his praise of Stephens.
“As an athletic director, sometimes you recognize that a coach has something really special – a persona, a system, a set of core values, a personality filled with innate qualities that you absolutely know will lead to success. That’s what we have in coach Stephens,” Spears said in a news release. “She will meet this opportunity at Marshall and she will build this program into a point of pride for our community, our region and for our state.”
Stephens is a Parkersburg native. Under her direction, the 2022-23 Glenville State women’s club returned to the Final Four and went 33-3.
“Kim Stephens embodies everything we say when speaking about West Virginians doing great things on a national scale and beyond,” Smith said. “She turned Glenville State into a national power at the Division II level with an exciting, entertaining style and we could not be more thrilled to have her lead Marshall’s women’s basketball program into our future in the Sun Belt Conference. Her energy, passion and excellence are all attributes we know our Marshall fans will immediately embrace.”
In 2022, Stephens was the WBCA NCAA Division II National Coach of the Year and winner of the Furfari Award, awarded to the Mountain State’s top collegiate coach by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
