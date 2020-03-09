HUNTINGTON — Marshall softball coach Megan Smith got to see exactly what her team was made of on Sunday afternoon.
After suffering a disappointing loss to Bucknell that ended a lengthy winning streak, the Herd exploded in game two as Mya Stevenson hit two home runs and knocked in a career-best seven runs to lead the Herd to a 9-1 mercy-rule shortened win over Rutgers in the final game of the Thundering Herd Round Robin at Dot Hicks Field.
“To have that type of a game where we were lethargic and not quite who we are, then to come back out and do what we did, that was really exciting to see,” Smith said. “It would’ve been really easy for us to fold and not show up in the second game, but it was good.”
Stevenson said the key for the change in mindset was the break between games — a 30-minute interval between action in which the team looked within itself to make the proper adjustments needed to be successful at the plate.
“You can’t carry old at-bats and old pitches into the next game,” Stevenson said. “We had 30 minutes to relax and flush our minds to play Marshall softball against Rutgers.”
Just as Stevenson adjusted mentally between games, she also did so within the game against Rutgers, locking in a little tighter and producing a pair of home runs, including a mammoth three-run shot in the bottom of the fifth inning that ended the game.
In that particular at-bat, Rutgers pitcher Corah Price had fooled Stevenson with a pair of change-ups, but Stevenson worked the count back to 3-2.
With Price needing to induce a strike, Stevenson knew she’d see a third change-up in the at-bat. This time, she swung true and sent it high off the ACF building to end the Herd’s host event.
“I knew when it became 3-2 that I would see another change-up,” Stevenson said. “I had to sit on it because she had to throw a strike and it might be fat, so I might as well sit back.”
Stevenson’s pair of home runs give her 12 on the season, which ranks her among the best in the NCAA this season.
Smith said Stevenson’s at-bat showed the change in mentality from the first game to the second game.
“She doesn’t like to fail and she doesn’t want to let her team down,” Smith said. “The results would follow with a better process. That last at-bat, when they threw her those two change-ups and she kind of looked silly on them, I wanted them to throw her another one because the type of player she is, she’s going to process it and make an adjustment.”
In addition to Stevenson’s seven RBIs, the Herd got a two-run home run from Haleigh Christopher in the fourth inning, which was her sixth of the season. Of Marshall’s nine runs in the second game, eight came on home runs.
After Stevenson gave Marshall a 1-0 lead in the top of the first following an RBI single to score Sierra Huerta, she made it a four-run game when she drove one out to right-center field with two outs.
That was plenty of cushion for Ashley Blessin, who continued to be sharp in the circle. Blessin allowed just one run on three hits while striking out four to move to 7-0 on the season.
“Her performance in this game — she gave up a run, but only three hits — I thought it was a dominant performance on her part,” Smith said.
In the day’s first game, Marshall ran into another pitcher who was at her best in Bucknell’s Raeanne Geffert, who pitched a complete-game three-hitter to lead the Bison to a win.
The Bison jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning, courtesy of a two-out, two-run single by Jess Horn, and Geffert made it stand up.
Marshall attempted to rally in the fourth as Katie Adams got the Herd on the board with an RBI single, but Geffert induced a fly-out and strikeout to escape the jam before Bucknell added three insurance runs in the top of the fifth.
“I felt like Bucknell’s pitcher threw a really, really good game and we struggled to make the adjustments we needed to,” Smith said. “You’ve got to give credit to her.”
Bucknell finished with a pair of wins on the day after also beating Rutgers, 7-1, in the day’s first game.
Marshall’s next action is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon when the Herd travels to Lexington to take on Kentucky in a 6 p.m. contest at John Cropp Stadium.