Donnie Stevenson is in transition. He’s going from using the right hand to the left hand.
Stevenson admitted his right arm was blown out recently and he also endured a lot of pain in the left leg when he bowled. So he could either sit and watch his friends bowl or make the switch to the left hand and still compete. About five weeks ago, Stevenson, who has recorded his share of big numbers over the years from the right side, opted to switch hands and stay on the lanes.
That is anything but easy because one must make numerous adjustments. Getting equipment for the left hand was priority one. All the equipment he has from the past became virtually obsolete. He’s gotten help from Kevin Malone, who runs the pro shop at Strike Zone Bowling Center where Stevenson competes. Then there’s learning to roll the ball as a lefty. You are the opposite of what you’ve been for years. Getting the steps down is not easy.
Stevenson said he’s right-eye dominant, so he sees things from a much different perspective now on the approach. Then there’s the confidence factor, sticking with things when times are tough.
Stevenson, who just turned 70, also has the support from his many friends. They want to see him do this.
“It’s a different world,” Steven said Friday afternoon while watching his friends compete in the Aloha Friday Seniors League at Strike Zone. “It’s coming.”
There are times when Stevenson now goes to a house ball when shooting spares. He’s able to control hook better and is more accurate.
“I’m bowling. I can’t quit,” Stevenson said. “There’s a lot of work. So many things are a reversal now.”
HOLIDAY OPTIONS: One place people can spend Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day is in a bowling center. Strike Zone has set up hours and rates for people to enjoy the holidays with family and friends in a good environment.
n Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
n Christmas Day: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
n New Year’s Eve: Three package deals. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Special rates on these package deals.
n New Year’s Day: 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Call 733-2695.
WAY TO GO JUSTIN: Justin Adkins won the Sweeper Tournament held Nov. 24 at Town N’ Country Lanes in Nitro. Bowlers competed on the Route 66 oil pattern and Adkins finished plus-38 for three qualifying games to place third. He posted on his Facebook site he then changed to a Roto Grip MVP and it paid off with games of 290-277-279-245-259 to make it through and win. That’s an 846 for the first three games and 1,350 total for all five.
Charlie Toney, who finished second to Adkins, wrote he ran into one hot bowler. He said Adkins was fun to watch after he made the ball change. With the win, Adkins got to draw for the pattern to be used on Dec. 8. He picked the Kegel High Street v2 (44 feet long, 25 ml of oil applied in a 13:1 ratio).
USBC HALL OF FAME: Marianne DiRupo and Patrick Allen have been elected to the USBC Hall of Fame for Superior Performance. They fell short of the required 70 percent of the votes cast by a national panel of USBC Hall of Fame members, bowling writers and USBC board members. The USBC Hall of Fame Committee then selected the two. Also in the 2020 Hall of Fame Class are Patrick Healy (Outstanding Service), Bob Learn Jr. (Veterans) and Andrew Cain and Jim Zebehaze (both Meritorious Service). Induction is April 29 during the USBC Convention in Las Vegas.