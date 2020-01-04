SUMMIT, Ky. — Blake Stewart scored 23 points and pulled down eight rebounds as Boyd County defeated Fairview 69-44 in boys high school basketball Friday night at Summit Middle School.
Austin Gibbs scored 13 for the Lions. Gage Crooks led the Eagles with 10 points.
NEW BOSTON 50, IRONTON ST. JOE 38: The Tigers used a tenacious defense to thwart the Flyers and improve to 9-0.
Kyle Sexton scored 26 points for New Boston.
POCA 77, WINFIELD 52: Isaac McKneely made eight 3-point shots and scored 40 points to lead the Dots to a victory over the visiting Generals.
Noah Rittinger scored 18 points for Poca.
Girls
GRACE CHRISTIAN 70, CROSS LANES CHRISTIAN 8: Emily Hutchinson scored 15 points to help the Soldiers (5-1) rout the Warriors (0-7).
Samantha Wells scored 10 points and issued six assists.
Grace Christian returns to action at 7 p.m. Monday vs. Tug Valley at Williamson, West Virginia.
CROSS LANES CHRISTIAN 2 2 2 2 — 8: Vance 2, Shannon 2, Webb 2, Parsons 2.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 21 19 21 9 — 70: Wells 10, Hutchinson 15, McCloud 4, Cicenas 7, Bruton 6, Bailey 9, Wagoner 2, Pyle 4, Stepp 7, Adkins 6.
THURSDAY Girls
IRONTON ST. JOE 62, SYMMES VALLEY 49: The Irish (6-5 overall, 4-3 Southern Ohio Conference) overcame an early deficit to beat the Vikings (3-8, 2-5) in Willow Wood, Ohio.
Kaitlyn Sheridan led Ironton St. Joe with 17 points. Bella Whaley scored 11.
Taylor Sells paced Symmes Valley with 13 points. Rachael Hayes chipped in 12.
GALLIA ACADEMY 53, POINT PLEASANT 21: Alex Barnes scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Blue Angels (3-6) defeated their cross-Ohio River rival in Centenary, Ohio.
Maddy Petro scored 16 points and Chanee Cremeans 10 for Gallia Academy. Brooke Warner led the Big Blacks (1-7) with 17 points.
WHEELERSBURG 70, EASTERN-PIKE 40: Kaylee Darnell led the Pirates (9-1 overall, 7-0 Southern Ohio Conference) with 22 points in a triumph over the Eagles.
Madison Whittaker scored 11 and Brittani Wolfenbarker 10 for the Pirates.
Boys
RACELAND 75, GREENUP COUNTY 73: Kirk Pence scored 21 points and assisted Gavin Reed on the winning basket as the Rams (9-2) edged the visiting Musketeers (8-3) in double overtime.
Andrew Floyd scored 20 for Raceland.
Griffin Keeton led Greenup County with 22 points. Brady Nelson scored 21. Zander Carter and Rodrell Drydon each scored 10.
HURRICANE 78, MUSSELMAN 68: Austin Womack scored 26 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Redskins bested the visiting Applemen.
Austin Dearing scored 23 points and Curtis Cooley 10 for Hurricane (3-3). Isaiah Horner scored 21 points to lead Musselman (3-2). TJ Stuckey scored 13.