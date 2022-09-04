Charleston’s Michelle Stigall (left) and Robert Stigall cheer from Section 107 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium during Marshall’s 55-3 win on Saturday over Norfolk State. After 15 years serving on Marshall football’s stat crew, the couple decided to return to being fans and season-ticket holders for 2022.
HUNTINGTON — Neither Robert nor Michelle Stigall really knew what to expect on Saturday afternoon.
For the last 15 years, the couple had arrived at Joan C. Edwards Stadium several hours prior to kickoff and taken their place in the press box as Marshall football’s official stat crew.
Earlier this year, however, the couple from Charleston made the decision that college football would no longer be work.
They returned to the stands — to the exact location where they had season tickets prior to joining Marshall’s stat crew in the 2007 season — not knowing really how to act after working games for so long.
“We were leaving Charleston and I turned to Michelle and I said, ‘Do you remember how to cheer?’” Robert recalled. “She said, ‘It’ll come back to me.’”
In that precise moment, Marshall’s Owen Porter picked up a fumble and raced 21 yards for a defensive touchdown, sending the Stigalls and those surrounding them into a high-five frenzy.
“It’s a whole different atmosphere,” Michelle said. “I can stand up and throw my hands up and be happy.”
It’s a much different arena from being in the press box, which is its own type of frenzy.
The stat crew, situated near the press and the in-house public address announcer, works feverishly each game to input statistical data, which is used for live streams, gamecasts and on graphics within the stadium — one of many internal workings required to make the game experience for those at the stadium and beyond complete.
Robert and Michelle both said they would miss the group with whom they worked each week, but they were pleased to go out on their own terms and keep their memories of the days inside the box.
“We miss all the people up in the press box,” Robert said.
“I really miss my guys,” Michelle added. “I was the only girl up there and I was really worried when we first started — ‘Are they going to accept me?’ (Late Herald-Dispatch columnist) Ernie (Salvatore) accepted me and so I said, ‘I’ve got it made.’”
While they miss the people, they each readily admitted that being able to enjoy a game and all its surroundings — the crowd, the food, the atmosphere and cheering on plays — re-invigorated them about the 2022 season.
“It’s good to be back out here,” Robert said. “I’ve forgotten how much fun this can be.”
There was one other aspect that was beneficial about being a fan instead of a statistician on Saturday.
As Marshall opened up a 52-0 lead early in the third quarter, the Stigalls exercised an option not available to them for 15 years — making a decision to beat traffic back to Charleston.
“Another advantage of being a fan,” Robert texted. “We’re outta here!”
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
