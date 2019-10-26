COAL GROVE, Ohio — Michael Stitt ran for 173 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries to lead Fairland to a 27-12 victory over Coal Grove Friday in high school football at Patterson Field.
Stitt’s 39-yard early third quarter score broke a 6-6 halftime tie and gave the Dragons (5-4 overall, 3-3 Ohio Valley Conference) a lead they never relinquished. The senior tailback’s two-point conversion run accounted for the difference-making points, making it 14-6.
Stitt scored on a 42-yard rush late in the third period as Fairland boosted its lead to 20-6. Stitt’s run was set up by an interception by Tevin Taylor.
Malachi Wheeler’s 4-yard touchdown run with 6:10 left in the fourth quarter pulled the Hornets (2-7, 1-5) within 20-12, but Stitt scored again from 17 yards and Emma Marshall kicked the extra point to set the score.
The Dragons won despite giving up 23 first downs and picking up just 10. Coal Grove possessed the ball for 27:12 to the Dragons’ 13:53 and rushed for 272 yards on 61 attempts, but Fairland’s defense stiffened in the red zone.
The Dragons ripped off chunks of yardage as well, running for 232 yards on just 25 carries.
Austin Stapleton led the Hornets with 96 yards on 19 attempts. Austin Storms added 64 yards on 12 carries and scored a touchdown on an 18-yard pass from Cory Borders to tie the game at 6-6 with 10:30 left in the second quarter.
Fairland had taken a 6-0 lead on Max Ward’s 47-yard touchdown pass to Reilly Sowards in the first period.
The Dragons return to action at 7 p.m. Friday against arch-rival Chesapeake (4-5, (2-4) at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium. Coal Grove visits Rock Hill (2-7, 2-4).
FAIRLAND 6 0 14 7—27
COAL GROVE 0 6 0 6—12
F — Sowards 47 pass from Ward (kick failed)
CG — Storms 18 pass from Borders (kick failed)
F — Stitt 39 run (Stitt run)
F — Stitt 42 run (run failed)
CG — Wheeler 4 run (run failed)
F — Stitt 17 run (Marshall kick)
F CG
First downs 10 23
Rushes-yards 25-232 61-272
Passes 3-8-0 3-17-1
Passing yards 50 47
Total yards 282 319
Fumbles-lost 1-1 2-1
Penalties-yards 2-22 2-7