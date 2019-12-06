ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Fairland built an 11-point lead and held on for a 45-42 victory over South Point in girls high school basketball at the Carl York Center Thursday night.

Jessica King’s basket with 7:45 to play in the first quarter gave the Dragons (1-2 overall, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference) a 14-12 lead they never relinquished. Jenna Stone’s basket at 6:38 of the third period pushed Fairland’s lead to 30-19.

The Pointers (1-1 overall, 1-1 OVC) came back and pulled within 44-42 after a bucket by Diamond Crawley with 47 seconds left in the game. Fairland’s Bailey Roland made one free throw with 36 seconds left to set the score.

Stone finished with a career-high 18 points and 10 rebounds. Emilee Whitt scored 14 points and Emilee Carey added 10 to lead South Point.

SOUTH POINT 12 5 11 14 — 42: Whitt 14, Roach 6, Khounlavong 5, Carey 10, Markel 3, Crawley 4.

FAIRLAND 16 10 10 9 — 45: Marshall 5, Lyons 4, Roland 4, King 4, Hinkle 5, Stone 18, Orsbon 5.

CHESAPEAKE 30, PORTSMOUTH 23: Sam McComas and Kandace Pauley each scored nine points to lead the visiting Panthers to a win over the Trojans. Hannah Hughes led Portsmouth with 15 points.

GREEN 55, IRONTON ST. JOE 38: Kasey Kimbler scored 18 points and Kame Sweeney 17 as the Bobcats (3-0) defeated the Flyers in a Southern Ohio Conference Division I game in Franklin Furnace, Ohio.

RUSSELL 54, JOHNSON CENTRAL 40: The Red Devils (1-1) were led by Shaelyn Steele’s 13 points and 11 rebounds in a triumph over the Eagles in Flatwoods, Kentucky.

Malia Blevins scored 12 and Kate Ruggles 10 for Russell. Sammi Sites paced Johnson Central with 17 points.

WHEELERSBURG 60, PORTSMOUTH WEST 44: Ellie Kallner and Kaylee Darnell scored 12 points each as the Pirates (2-0) beat the visiting Senators.

Jo Howard scored 12 and Lexi Deaver 11 for Portsmouth West (1-3).

