HUNTINGTON — The winner of the Duke Ridgely Invitational — thunderstorms.
The prestigious high school golf tournament was rained out Friday after 13 holes at the Guyan Golf & Country Club. A small shower with distant rolling thunder quickly turned to a downpour and close by lightning strikes, forcing golfers to seek shelter in carts, the clubhouse and the snack shack.
“It’s been a weird year,” Cabell Midland coach and tournament organizer Matt Stead said. “We hoped we could get it in, but that’s the way it goes.”
The Knights surrendered to weather a second time in as many tournaments. After winning the Capital City Classic and Parkersburg Invitational, Cabell Midland also was rained out after 14 holes last week at the Oglebay Invitational. The Knights have a tournament at North Marion next week, but Stead said he’s looking to pick up another tournament before then so his team can stay sharp.
The leaderboard was unofficial, as players didn’t necessarily play the same holes in the shotgun start. Jack Michael and Taylor Sargent from Cabell Midland, however, joined Fairland’s Landon Roberts as players recording low scores before the storm hit. One of the expected contenders, Cameron Jarvis of Cabell Midland, withdrew early in the tournament because of a blood sugar issue.
“I’d like to complete it, but it doesn’t look good,” Roberts said, looking to the west where then sky was dark and the winds grew wild.
Moments later, the storm was over the course.
Roberts and other were hopeful, as for a while radar indicated the storm might pass north of the course. Later, radar showed the rain perhaps splitting north and south, leaving a crease for the event to continue. After a while, however, the reds and oranges of heavy rain appeared, dashing hopes of completion.
The rain made for some comedic value as players coaches and fans scrambled. Chris Jarvis, father of Cabell Midland player Evan Jarvis, quickly loaded a cooler of water and Gatorade onto a golf cart, but spilled the contents before finishing the job, drawing chuckles from Stead and others. Jarvis, too, grinned as bottles rolled from pavement toward the grass. Wayne golfer Aly Wellman threw her arms into the air and celebrated when the tournament was called after an hour delay.
“I’m hot and I’m sweaty and I want to go take a shower,” Wellman said, prompting laughter from her family.
Cabell Midland assistant coach Justin Ripley walked out a door of the snack shack just as lightning flashed and thunder boomed.
“Nope,” Ripley said as he turned on his heel and reentered the building to laughter from those inside.
Participating teams included Chesapeake, Fairland, Gallia Academy, Huntington High, Hurricane, Spring Valley and Wayne.