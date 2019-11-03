Straighter is greater is the shot that worked for Francois Lavoie of Canada. He took a more direct line to the pocket compared to the other four competitors and his decision paid off with a win in the U.S. Open in Mooresville, N.C. The No. 2 seed collected $30,000 and the coveted green jacket for taking the sport’s fifth major of the season.
Lavoie, 26, defeated No. 1 seed Sean Rash, 221-172, in the title match to become the 12th bowler to win this title multiple times. His first came in 2016 as a rookie when he rolled a 300 game on television. He is the first foreign-born player to win the U.S. Open more than once.
Lavoie started with a five bagger while Rash, playing a deep inside line, had problems with splits. In the semifinal match in the stepladder finals on CBS Sports Network, Lavoie beat No. 5 Anthony Simonsen, 214-164. Again it was all about filling frames as Lavoie handled the oil patterns with surface management and hand position, not big, big hooks or resorting to urethane.
In the opening match, Simonsen beat No. 4 seed Bill O’Neill, 226-193. He then eliminated a befuddled Jason Belmonte, 187-148. Belmonte switched to urethane in frame seven, moved right, but that didn’t work either as the 148 is his lowest score ever on TV. His previous low was 156 in a loss Wes Malott (214-156) in the 2013 U.S. Open title match.
SENIORS AT STRIKE ZONE: The Huntington USBC Senior Tournament starts Thursday at Strike Zone Bowling Center with team event. Then it’s doubles on Nov. 14 and singles on Nov. 21. All shifts at 1 p.m. The tournament is recognized by the Huntington Bowling Association and all-city points will be awarded. Handicap is 90 percent of 235.
JUNIORS START: Juniors began last Saturday at Strike Zone. Bowling at 9 a.m. Call 733-2695 to see if there’s room to get in.
WEST VIRGINIA SENIORS: Several bowlers from the area won their divisions in the 15th West Virginia State USBC Senior Tournament at Emerson Lanes in Parkersburg. Here’s the breakdown. Senior doubles (12-under), Billy Hartigan-Danny Adkins, Scott Depot, 1,472. Singles, Class A (70-74), Paul Phillips, Milton, 766, Class C (60-64), Kim Burgess, Scott Depot, 783. Class D (55-59), Keith Glenn, Scott Depot, 783. Class D (50-54), Jeff Maslanich, Milton, 831. All-events (singles/doubles), Class D, Glenn again, 1,522. Visit bowlwv.com for all results.