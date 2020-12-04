HUNTINGTON — Former Marshall University baseball star Dan Straily has re-singed with the Lotte Giants of the Korean Baseball Organization.
Straily, selected out of Marshall by the Oakland Athletics in the 24th round of the 2009 Major League Baseball Draft, agreed with Lotte on a one-year deal for $1.2 million and $500,000 in incentives.
Straily drew interest from the Cincinnati Reds, Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants in the offseason after an impressive performance in his first year in South Korea.
In 31 starts with Lotte, Straily went 15-4 and struck out a KBO-high 205 batters, with 51 walks, in 194 innings. He allowed just 148 hits and posted a 2.50 earned run average.
Straily struggled in his last MLB season, 2019, when he allowed 52 earned runs in just 47 2/3 frames for the Baltimore Orioles.
In three previous season, however, he was a quality mid-rotation starter who threw 495 1/3 innings of 4.03 ERA ball with 7.8 strikeouts and 3.4 walks per nine innings for the Reds and Miami Marlins.
He also has worked in San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros organizations.