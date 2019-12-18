HUNTINGTON — Former Marshall University pitcher Dan Straily has signed with the Lotte Giants of the Korean Baseball League.
The former major leaguer agreed to a one-year, $1 million deal.
Straily, 31, was a 24th-round pick by the Oakland Athletics in the 2009 Major League Draft. The right-hander debuted with the A’s in 2012 and pitched in parts of three seasons before being traded with Addison Russell and Billy McKinney to the Chicago Cubs for Jason Hammel and Jeff Samardzija.
In 2015, the Cubs dealt Straily with the late Luis Valbuena to the Houston Astros for Dexter Fowler where he played until March of 2016 when he was traded to the San Diego Padres for catcher Erik Kratz. A mere three days later, the Cincinnati Reds selected Straily off waivers.
Straily turned in his best season with Cincinnati, going 14-8 with a 3.76 earned run average. In 34 games, 31 starts, Straily threw 191 innings and allowed just 154 hits, striking out 162 and walking 73.
That performance made Straily attractive to the Miami Marlins, who acquired him in an off-season trade for pitcher Luis Castillo, Austin Brice and minor league outfielder Zeek White.
Miami released Straily two years later and last season he struggled in limited duty with the Baltimore Orioles and Philadelphia Phillies.
For his career, Straily is 44-40, with a 4.56 ERA.