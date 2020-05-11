20200512-hds-straily.jpg

Photo courtesy of the Lotte Giants

Former Marshall University pitcher Dan Straily leaves the mound after striking out 11 SK Wyvern hitters for the Lotte Giants of the Korean Baseball Organization on Saturday.

 Photo courtesy of the Lotte Giants

HUNTINGTON — Former Marshall University baseball star Dan Straily matched his professional career-high for strikeouts Saturday when he whiffed 11 batters.

Making his second start for the Lotte Giants of the Korean Baseball Organization, Straily allowed no runs on three hits and walked none in seven innings in a 4-0 victory over SK Wyverns.

The 11 strikeouts tied Straily’s career high, achieved May 26, 2016 when he pitched for the Cincinnati Reds vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Straily, 31, leads the KBO in strikeouts with 15 in 12.1 innings. He has a 1.42 earned run average.

The former Thundering Herd star signed a one-year, $800,000 deal with Lotte in the offseason.

Straily pitched eight seasons in the Major Leagues after being drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the 24th round of the 2009 MLB Draft. He also was with the Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros, San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds, Miami Marlins and Baltimore Orioles, compiling a career record of 44-40, with a 4.56 ERA.

