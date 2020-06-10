MOBILE, Ala. — The turning point in Marshall’s incredible 64-61 double-overtime victory over East Carolina in the 2001 GMAC Bowl could spark an argument for the ages.
East Carolina coach Steve Logan, though, has a definite opinion on where the game shifted from ECU’s control and the door to a comeback opened for the Thundering Herd.
“That 30-point lead meant nothing to me,” Logan said of his team’s 38-8 halftime advantage. “I told our guys they had to decide if they were going to win this game. Then our quarterback came out and threw an interception that was the beginning. One hundred different plays could have been pointed to, but that was the one.”
On the second play of the third quarter, ECU quarterback David Garrard was intercepted by MU defensive end Ralph Street, who returned the pick 25 yards for his first career touchdown. That started a 28-3 run that allowed Marshall to climb back into a game many fans thought was all but over.
The Herd (11-2) mounted maybe the greatest rally in school history, surpassing the comeback from a 23-0 deficit in the 1999 Mid-American Conference championship game in which the Herd defeated Western Michigan 34-30.
“Marshall’s good,” said ECU tailback Leonard Henry, who carried 29 times for 195 yards and three touchdowns. “They’re faster than I thought they were. They don’t quit. They don’t give up. They’re a good team. A lot of people don’t give them the respect they deserve because of the schedule they play, but they’re good.”
Marshall won the game on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Byron Leftwich to Josh Davis on the final play. Leftwich’s pass zipped over the hands of receiver Denero Marriott and into the grasp of Davis.
“Man, I don’t know what Denero was doing,” Leftwich playfully said as Marriott laughed behind him. “That was for Josh all the way. Denero was supposed to be on the other side.”
Leftwich had a career night, completing 41 of 70 passes for 576 yards and four touchdowns, with two interceptions. Marriott caught 15 passes for 234 yards, while Darius Watts snagged seven passes for 133 yards and Davis hauled in eight for 87 yards.
Leftwich said he was motivated by coach Bobby Pruett’s halftime speech.
“I can’t tell you what he said, but he got on us,” Leftwich said. “He told us it was embarrassing, which it was.”
Pruett said the key to the comeback was defense.
“The only way we were going to win the game was to turn it around on defense,” Pruett said. “Even if we scored on every possession, we weren’t going to catch them if we didn’t stop them. Our defensive coaches did a good job adjusting and our players believed.”
The loss baffled Logan, who had seen his team experience second-half collapses all season. The Pirates (6-6) lost two other games after building big leads and nearly lost two others.
“This is the strangest football team I’ve ever been around in my life,” Logan said. “We tried to correct it, but we couldn’t do it. We played our hearts out, but it’s a strange dynamic.”
Henry was at a virtual loss for words to describe his team’s loss.
“It’s tough,” Henry said. “The guys in our locker room are shocked.”