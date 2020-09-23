Essential reporting in volatile times.

LAVALETTE — Levi Strieter shot 5-over-par, 41, to lead Huntington High to a 184-190 victory over Spring Valley Tuesday in high school golf at the Sugarwood Golf Club.

Carson Dunfee backed Strieter with a 45. Max Banford shot 48 and Adam Hanlon 50. Logan Griffith paced the Timberwolves with a 42. Jacob Hensley shot 45, Isaac Bowen 51 and Joe Daugherty 52.

WAHAMA WINS QUAD: Connor Ingels took medalist honors with a 2-over-par, 37, to lead the White Falcons to a victory over Point Pleasant, Meigs and Southern at the Riverside Golf Course in Mason, West Virginia.

Wahama’s Ethan Mitchell finished second with a 39. Brycen Bumgarner shot 49 and Ethan Gray 51 to complete the White Falcons’ 176, six strokes better than the Big Blacks. Joseph Milhoan led Point Pleasant with a 41, followed by Kyelar Morrow with a 43 and Brennen Sang with a 46.

Ryan Laudermilk led the Tornadoes with a 44, followed by Jacob Milliron and Tanner Lisle, each with 46s and David Shaver a 47. Southern finished with a 183.

Meigs totaled 202, with Bailey Jones leadin the way with a 48. Zack King shot 50 and Gunnar Peavley and Landon McGee each 52.

Volleyball

MARIETTA 3, GALLIA ACADEMY 1: The Tigers won the first two sets on their way to a triumph over the visiting Blue Angels.

Marietta avenged an Aug. 31 loss to Gallia Academy with the 25-19, 25-18, 20-25, 25-15 win.

Bailey Barnette and Jenna Harrison scored 10 points each for the Blue Angels.

MEIGS 3, WELLSTON 1: Andrea Mahr scored 18 points to lead the Marauders by the host Rockets.

Kylee Mitch scored 12 points and Baylee Tracy 11.

Boys soccer

GALLIA ACADEMY 1, POINT PLEASANT 1: Colton Roe scored unassisted at 51:14 to allow the Blue Devils (6-0-2) to tie the home-standing Big Blacks (4-2-3).

Point Pleasant took a 1-0 lead on Adam Veroski’s goal off a pass from Braxton Watkins-Lovejoy at the 6:45 mark.

Bryson Miller made six saves for Gallia Academy. Hunter Bonecutter made four saves and Luke Pinkerton three for Point Pleasant.

