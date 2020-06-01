HUNTINGTON — The sights and sounds heard inside Strike Zone Bowling Center on a sunny Sunday afternoon were music to president Mike Prater’s eyes and ears.
The 24-lane bowling center located in Eastern Heights Shopping Center had reopened. Ever since March 17, the center had been quiet as open and league bowling ceased due the coronavirus pandemic. On March 24, West Virginia had a shelter-in-place order courtesy of Governor Jim Justice because of COVID-19.
Phased reopenings have been going on around the Mountain State for some time. Prater got the word May 21 that Strike Zone would be part of “West Virginia Strong, The Comeback” starting May 30.
“Very happy with the level of support we’ve gotten,” Prater said.
Prater and his staff devised reopening plans using the governor’s safety guidelines to mitigate the exposure and spread of COVID-19 among staff and patrons. Prater had meetings with leagues about interest to resume play and then welcomed half the Twi-Light League members on Sunday for their 2 p.m. shift. The other half reported Sunday night at 6 p.m. They were the first league in.
“It’s exciting. I’m glad to be back,” Tammy Wells said. “We’re around our bowling family. You don’t realize what that meant until you weren’t around them.”
On her first practice shot, the lefthander rolled a strike.
“I love to hear the sound,” the southpaw said after watching her he ball send all 10 pins into the pit.
Chris Wells, Tammy’s husband, took great delight in this day.
“It feels good,” he said. “I just want to bowl.”
Bowlers did or will find things quite different from normal upon their arrival.
A Strike Zone employee will take temperatures and ask questions of bowlers before they enter the building. Bowlers are encouraged, but not required to wear a face mask. Bowlers will go to their designated table and food and drink service will be available so you don’t have to leave that area. There will be increased cleaning and sanitation.
There will be split shifts for the leagues as to be able to maintain social distancing. Bowlers will be on their assigned pair of lanes, the next pair will be open, and then bowlers are on the next pair. Same for the seating. Prater and leagues have their schedules set so they can finish out the 2019-2020 season. Some leagues will see half the competitors bowl on their designated night and the other half come back Friday or Saturday to compete. Seniors will bowl in split shifts on their designated day.
“That doesn’t bother me,” Chris Wells said of the Coronavirus issues. “I’ll be here either shift. The ball still rolls the same.”
The center will be closed to open bowling until further notice. That means a loss of revenue generated from open bowling on Friday and Saturday nights, along with school parties, business parties and birthday parties.
“It’s just good to get to get out,” Rob Bellotte, Sr. said. “I’m not worried about anything.”
“I love being here. I couldn’t wait,” Rob Bellotte, Jr. said.
There were just two bowlers on the pair of lanes for Tina Hall. Didn’t matter to her.
“This is awesome. I’m so happy,” she said. “I don’t worry about split shifts. I’m here no matter what.”
Hall lives in Raceland, Ky. Reopening Day for bowling centers in the Bluegrass State was June 1 with their set of COVID-19 guidelines.
While closed, Strike Zone has gotten a new roof and air conditioning unit (with UV lighting to the ducts on the way). Work has been done on the lanes as well.