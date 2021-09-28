In two seasons under head coach Neal Brown, West Virginia just hasn’t gotten the job done against Texas Tech, losing both matchups, one at each home site.
But coincidentally, it was the team’s first game against the Red Raiders in 2019 that Brown feels was the turning point between the program he inherited and the one he’s ultimately trying to build.
So, when the teams meet again at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, Brown hopes his team can play more like the latter than the former, which would certainly be a turnaround in several ways from a 34-27 loss a year ago in Lubbock, Texas.
However, that loss was more of an outlier, especially defensively, where WVU put together one of the best seasons in the country last year. During his weekly press conference on Tuesday, Brown offered some insight on how that defensive mentality has become the identity of the Mountaineers.
“I think we’ve established a standard here of how we play defense and I think it came right after [a 38-17 loss to Texas Tech in 2019],” Brown said. “In ’19 here, we laid a big egg and played poorly and didn’t represent ourselves the right way.”
But for whatever reason, that’s when the switch seemingly flipped for the WVU defense. The Mountaineers went 2-1 over the final three games of the season, winning on the road at Kansas State and at TCU and holding the Wildcats, Horned Frogs and then-No. 22 Oklahoma State to 20 points or less.
WVU took that and ran with it in 2020, finishing with the country’s fourth-best total defense (291.4 yards allowed per game), and after a couple of early struggles in a season-opening 30-24 loss at Maryland, that defense seemed to be back in full force in Saturday’s 16-13 loss at No. 4 Oklahoma.
Building a program based off defense may have seemed like a novel idea just a few short years ago in the Big 12 Conference, a league long known for offensive fireworks and shootouts. But Brown said that’s exactly why he and his staff chose to start on the opposite side of the ball when it came to laying a blueprint for the future.
“The philosophy kind of formed during that first spring,” Brown explained. “We were here looking at the history of our league, where we’re going to recruit, what type of kids we could get and how you build. Knowing it was going to be a long-term deal, how do you build where you can be competitive? Because there’d been people that had tried to outscore everybody in our league in general and that’s a tough formula when you’re playing the Oklahomas of the world.
“So we felt like if we could establish great defense and play great special teams and be really efficient on offense and we’ve got to recruit some difference makers ... and I think we’ve got a couple, we just have to continue to grow them and mature them and get them in situations where they can really be explosive -- then that’s the formula.”
That formula didn’t quite manifest into victory last year against Texas Tech as a late fumble by WVU receiver Sam James and an ensuing 56-yard return for touchdown proved to be the difference. The Mountaineer defense was respectable, allowing 348 total yards, but it wasn’t good enough.
Brown’s ultimate plan for success certainly involves more offense, something he believes is coming. But perhaps the biggest indicator for him that the team is improving is its adherence to his ideals in becoming more and more consistent. Brown believes a continuance of that may be what his team needs to finally get past the pesky Red Raiders.
“I think there’s a formula for us to be able to win big here and I think that’s built around playing great defense -- I think that fits us,” he said. “We’ve got to get more explosive on offense, we’ve got to continue to make strides on defense and we’ve got to get deeper on defense. But, I think we’re developing a standard that we’re going to play defense on a high level.”
Before moving on to Texas Tech, Brown took a moment to reflect on Saturday’s tough loss to the Sooners, one in which the Mountaineers led at halftime and throughout most of the contest before falling just short.
Brown praised his defense’s effort for three quarters and pointed out the offense wasn’t as bad as some would say, indicating the team’s strategy of reduced possessions offered a smaller margin of error and that drive-killing mistakes were then magnified even further.
It was a loss that, in many ways, was equal parts frustrating and encouraging. WVU (2-2) was able to push the six-time Big 12 champion to the edge. Now, Brown said the only thing left to do is learn how to throw opponents off it.
“We’re an improving football team,” Brown said. “We’ve got to take the next step and win those games. Oklahoma is a good football team, they’re talented, but we were good enough on that night to win and we’ve got to get over the hump and do that.”