HUNTINGTON — Marshall wide receiver Jayden Harrison is doing more than just catching the football in spring football practice, he's captured the attention of the coaching staff, too.
Harrison is one of several wide receivers who return to the team from a year ago, but one might not recognize him given the changes in his body. After putting in work during the offseason, his size and physicality in practice has impressed the coaching staff.
"Jayden has started to really catch the ball in contested situations more consistently. That's what you've got to be able to do, right? The quarterback has to have trust in you." Marshall coach Charles Huff said. "In this league (Sun Belt Conference) that we're going to, we're not going to have many wide-open catches."
In Harrison's first year with the Thundering Herd after transferring from Purdue, he caught 22 passes for 248 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He scored another on a 99-yard kickoff return on the opening play of an eventual 28-13 win against Florida Atlantic last season.
Harrison had the benefit of entering the offseason healthy, which isn't always the case for football players. But there's development both physically and mentally that can take place when one isn't dealing with an injury throughout the winter.
Take, for example, the Marshall defensive line, which was particularly depleted at the end of 2021, finishing the year with six healthy lineman on that side of the ball.
When that happens, Huff said while they can often return healthy for the next season, there's not an opportunity for the physical progression other players might make, especially if injuries occur late in the season.
"Some of the guys, when their bodies should be changing they should be getting stronger, should be getting faster," Huff said. "Well, they're rehabbing so they can't lift and work out like everybody else does."
Huff credited the strength and conditioning staff, led by Director of Sports Performance Ben Ashford, for the physical development of players like Harrison and the progress they've made in just a few short months.
"As the spring has gone on, he's been able to show he's worked on, at least through the winter and through the offseason, (being) able to track the ball in traffic and go up to make some catches," Huff said.
In addition to the changes in his physique, continuity also is on Harrison's side. Returning with many of the same receivers he played beside last year with some of the same coaching staff around him and, he didn't have to deal with a change of scenery this offseason like last year when he transferred from Purdue to Marshall following the 2020 season.
One of the offseason programs that has helped move things along for Marshall players is the 4th Quarter program, something Huff brought with him from his time with Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.
It is designed as a precursor to spring ball so that players enter the spring practice period with some familiarity of the concepts, and it's something for which the players have been thankful as it helps hammer home some of the basics before strapping on pads and helmets in the spring.
Last year it was on a rushed timeline, with Huff arriving in January 2021 to a COVID-19 stoppage just a handful of weeks after that. He's not felt the same time crunch this offseason, and both he and the players stand to benefit from it.
A major takeaway from the first half of spring practice was that the Herd had gotten through it without major injury concerns, which is especially important since the team is shorthanded in the absence of this year's incoming class of recruits who will join in this summer but haven't gone through spring ball.
"That's always a concern when you're in spring ball," said Huff. "We're already down 20 guys just because of seniors and attrition. We'll be able to replace that once we get our freshman in here, but staying healthy is key."