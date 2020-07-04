EDITORS NOTE: Throughout the summer, The Herald-Dispatch will look at how local former high school stars performed with their college teams. Following is a review of some female student-athletes from Marshall University:
HUNTINGTON — When you sign Miss Basketball in Kentucky, you expect her to be a terrific player and Savannah Wheeler was just that for Marshall University last season.
The 5-foot-6 guard from Boyd County High School made the Conference USA all-freshman team after averaging a team-best 13.4 points per game. She was the only freshman in the country to rank in the top 40 in free throws made (130, 37th) and free throw percentage (83.9, 40th). Wheeler led Marshall in field goals, free throws, assists and steals. She scored a season-high 25 points in a victory over Florida Atlantic on Feb. 1. She was the Conference USA freshman of the week twice.
n Gracie Brumfield, Cabell Midland H.S., volleyball. The 5-foot-8 freshman appeared in five matches, playing 10 sets. She finished with three digs, one ace and one assist. Brumfield also made the Conference USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll.
n Meagan Camden, Spring Valley, volleyball. A 5-6 sophomore, Camden appeared in 20 matches and 61 sets, with one start. She finished with 10 service aces, 39 digs and eight assists as a defensive specialist. She made the Conference USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll and earned the C-USA Academic Medal for a grade point average of 3.75 or higher.
n Autumn Elswick, Winfield H.S., volleyball. The 5-5 sophomore played in 14 matches and 42 sets, accumulating 23 digs, seven aces and seven assists. She made a season-high 10 digs vs. Troy. Elswick was a member of the Conference USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll.
n Madison Riley, South Point H.S., tennis. A graduate transfer from Wright State, Riley went 11-5 in singles and won 12 matches in doubles. She clinched the Thundering Herd’s victory over North Texas with a singled triumph.
n Paige Shy, Huntington St. Joe H.S., basketball. The 5-10 freshman guard appeared in 28 games and averaged 11.5 minutes per contest. She scored a season-high 10 points Feb. 29 against North Texas.She scored nine points and grabbed eight rebounds in 20 minutes on Nov. 27 against Alderson Broaddus.