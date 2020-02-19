GLENHAYES, W.Va. — The game plan was pretty clear from the start — get the ball into Blake Sturgell’s hands and see what happens.
Sturgell, the lone senior on the boys basketball team at Tolsia High School, made the most of his final home game, scoring a career- and game-high 23 points in a dominant win over the visiting Hannan Wildcats.
Tyler Johnson gave Tolsia (10-10) a kick start in the first quarter by scoring each of his 14 points in the frame boosting the Rebels’ lead to 17 points after the opening period, and Sturgell took it from there.
Sturgell, a four-year player, went on to score 10 points in the second quarter and nine in the third quarter before he checked out of the game for the final time.
He’s typically a bench player but due to a number of injuries on the team this year found his way into the starting lineup just a few weeks ago. Though his role has changed, Sturgell’s attitude hasn’t.
“Everybody knows that he gets a lot of reserve minutes but he gives it all he has every time he comes into a ball game,” Head Coach Todd Maynard said. “A lot of guys would never stick it out like that and become as consistent as he has and it says a lot about his character.”
Hannan (2-15) was plagued by turnovers in the first half, racking up 17 before the intermission and the Rebels capitalized with transition buckets while ballooning the lead to as many as 35 in the second quarter before the Wildcats cut back to 28 before the break.
They got valuable minutes from Casey Lowery and Chandler Starkey in the second half but those largely came against the Tolsia’s bench after Maynard made the decision to pull the remaining starters from the game early in the third quarter.
Lowery led Hannan with 19 points while Starkey tallied 16.
The loss extended the Wildcats’ losing streak to seven games. Tolsia snapped a two-game skid with the victory and will finish the regular season with a road game against West Carter Friday.
HANNAN 9 12 14 18 — 53: Lowery 19, Starkey 16, Exline 8, Barker 3, Watkins 2, Rainy 2, Edmunds 2, Fielder 1
TOLSIA 26 23 22 4 — 75: Sturgell 23, Johnson 14, Ball 10, Ward 8, Muncy 7, Austin 4, Lovins 3, Brumfield 2, Dingess 2, Salmons 2