PENSACOLA, Fla. — It came down to the final possession.
A three-pointer from South Alabama’s Owen White which could have tied the game in the waning moments rimmed out with 1.4 seconds left in the contest and Louisiana hit two free throws after the ensuing foul to cap a 71-66 win in the Hercules Tires Sun Belt Conference men’s basketball championship at the Pensacola Bay Center on Monday evening.
The win gives the Ragin’ Cajuns an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament, their first trip to the Big Dance since 2014.
Senior Isaiah Moore poured in a season- and game-high 33 points for the Jaguars, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a stellar night from Louisiana’s Themus Fulks who scored a career-best 23 points, an effort supplemented by a 13-point, 16-rebound double-double from Jordan Brown, who was named the Tournament MVP.
It brought a little redemption for the the Ragin’ Cajuns, who lost last year’s tournament championship game to Georgia State as an eight seed. Louisiana entered this year as the second seed and defeated eight seed South Alabama in the title game, rallying back from a four-point deficit at the half to win by five.
“What a basketball game. That’s what conference tournaments are all about,” Louisiana head coach Bob Marlin said. “Super proud of our guys, they played a great second half.”
In the women’s championship game, Kiki Jefferson, the league’s player of the year and Peyton McDaniel, the SBC sixth woman of the year, proved worthy of those titles as James Madison trounced Texas State 81-51 to earn its first NCAA tournament berth since 2016.
McDaniel matched an NCAA record with a 7-for-7 performance from deep to tie her career-high with 30 points and nine rebounds, while Jefferson went 8 of 13 (61.5 percent) from the field for 22 points, four rebounds and four assists.
Jefferson was named the Sun Belt Tournament most outstanding player, while McDaniel joined her on the all-tournament team.
“Everyone on our team had confidence today, “ said McDaniel. “I think that came from all the coaches and our teammates, and that belief helps us believe in ourselves.”
James Madison shot 75% from the three-point line, turning a 14-14 tie after the first quarter into a run-away victory fueled by a 22-9 third quarter where it held Texas State (23-9) to just 4 of 16 shooting (25%). The 30-point triumph by the Dukes also marks the largest margin of victory in a Sun Belt Conference Championship game.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
