PENSACOLA, Fla. — South Alabama men's basketball coach Richie Riley had never seen the Pensacola Bay Center as he did Monday night.
A lively crowd of 3,033 fans that took in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship game between the Jaguars and Louisiana-Lafayette made plenty of noise to fill up the 10,000-seat facility.
"I’ve never seen it like that in here for a tournament," said Riley, who led eight-seed South Alabama to the title game. "That’s what you sign up to play for when you play for conference championships at this level of basketball."
South Alabama is located in Mobile, Alabama — a short 45-minute drive from the Bay Center — and the Jags' deep run in the field surely helped that attendance for the final game of the week, but it was not the highest-attended game.
That came on the second day of the tournament when South Alabama faced off, and defeated, top seed Southern Miss in front of 3,400 fans at the same facility.
Pensacola is within reasonable driving distance of several of the Sun Belt's member schools, including South Alabama, Southern Miss, Troy, Louisiana-Lafayette and Georgia State, all of which are within about five hours of the Bay Center.
But Riley said he was also impressed with the support teams got that came from farther away.
"I think the teams also that were farther away traveled pretty doggone good, too," he said. "James Madison had some people; Marshall had some people the other night. I think this location is where it’s at."
For the Dukes, who came from the Colonial Athletic Association, and Southern Miss, Marshall and Old Dominion, who came from Conference USA, it was their first experience at the SBC Tournament, which has been held in Pensacola each of the last three seasons.
The initial takeaway for some was that it was a better playing environment than what they had previously experienced.
While in Conference USA, the men's and women's tournaments where played simultaneously at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas (the Dallas Cowboys' practice facility), which was split in half by a large curtain.
"There was just a lot going on there," Marshall coach Tony Kemper said of coaching in the Star. "You've got two sets of bands playing, two horns going off sometimes. It's chaotic, and this was one gym, one arena, one game and the focus was on that game."
Coastal Carolina's Antonio Daye, who played three seasons at Florida International before transferring to Fordham, then wrapped up his career with the Chanticleers, offered similar thoughts.
"It's more detailed here. I like it a lot," Daye said.
One complication of having the men and women's tournaments in the same arena on the same days was that teams which played in the first and second rounds played early, but got a day off before facing a higher seed which had earned a bye, or a double bye in some cases.
Southern Miss coach Jay Ladner, whose team was one-and-done with a quarterfinal loss to the Jaguars, wasn't a fan of that setup, which was the same for both the men and the women.
"I was a high school coach for a long time, and in Mississippi they had the same thing," Ladner said. "If you won the South Mississippi tournament, you had about a 10-day break before you played in the state championship and the coaches would be crazy about it. They get a chance to play, then get a day off, so is it really an advantage for the first team or not?"
Like the Golden Eagles, Marshall and Old Dominion received byes in the tournament and were defeated in their first game. For all three, it was the first time they played in that arena since shootarounds weren't held at the facility.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
