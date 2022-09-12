The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

SBC football
AJ Henderson | Sun Belt Conference

No other conference in all of college football made as much noise as the Sun Belt did over the weekend as three teams in the league earned wins over historic programs, two of which were ranked in the top 10 in the country.

Marshall, Appalachian State and Georgia Southern all earned road wins in the second week of the season over Power Five programs. The Thundering Herd defeated then-No. 8 Notre Dame, the Mountaineers beat then-No. 6 Texas A&M and Georgia Southern came out on top against Nebraska.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you