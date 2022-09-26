The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

With just 13 weeks of college football, making it to games at each of the 14 Sun Belt Conference member schools that play the sport might seem like an impossible task, but SBC Commissioner Keith Gill said he plans to do it in 2022.

It’s a new challenge for Gill, who saw the league he directs increase from 10 football-playing members to 14 with the addition of James Madison, Southern Miss, Old Dominion and Marshall in the offseason.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

