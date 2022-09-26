Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill speaks to people gathered inside the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center as Marshall University conducts a news conference in 2021, after a recent announcement that they had accepted an invitation to join the Sun Belt Conference in Huntington.
Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill speaks to people gathered inside the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center as Marshall University conducts a news conference in 2021, after a recent announcement that they had accepted an invitation to join the Sun Belt Conference in Huntington.
With just 13 weeks of college football, making it to games at each of the 14 Sun Belt Conference member schools that play the sport might seem like an impossible task, but SBC Commissioner Keith Gill said he plans to do it in 2022.
It’s a new challenge for Gill, who saw the league he directs increase from 10 football-playing members to 14 with the addition of James Madison, Southern Miss, Old Dominion and Marshall in the offseason.
While speaking to the Rotary Club of Huntington over Zoom Monday, Gill said he plans to visit Huntington and attend Marshall football’s home game against Louisiana on Wednesday, Oct. 12, barring any last-minute schedule changes.
Gill said those weekday games make getting around to every school a bit easier, especially given that he plans to attend fall championships in other fall sports including men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball and cross country.
“When you can hit two games in one weekend that’s good,” Gill said. “Secondarily, I try and see every team twice and that’s hard. This year I won’t see South Alabama twice, I don’t think I’ll see Old Dominion but I’ll see everyone else twice live if I can.”
Gill was named Sun Belt commissioner in 2019 and singed a contract extension over the summer that ties him to the league until 2030. His previous contract extension went through 2026.
ON STAFF: The Sun Belt Conference employs 14 people at its league office, which Gill said is the smallest among all FBS programs, but hopes to increase its staff in the coming months as the league expands its digital footprint.
HEATING UP: The James Madison Dukes have won their first three games as a Football Bowl Subdivision program and picked up their first Sun Belt Conference win over Appalachian State on Saturday, eliminating a 25-point deficit and holding the Mountaineers scoreless in the second half on their way to a 32-28 win.
POINTS IN WAVES: The Appalachian State offense has put 138 points on the board through four games this season. Nearly half of those points have come in just two quarters. The Mountaineers scored 40 points in the fourth quarter in a loss to North Carolina and scored 28 in the second quarter against James Madison Saturday.
GETTING THE BALL: After forcing four turnovers in a Thursday night win over Georgia State, Coastal Carolina has now forced more turnovers through four games this season (14) than it did the entire 2021 season (13). The Chanticleers have intercepted seven passes and recovered seven fumbles.
SHUTOUT: With a 34-0 victory over Houston Baptist, the Texas State defense recorded its first shutout since Aug. 30, 2014 when the Bobcats defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 65-0 in the season opener that year. It was the first shutout of head coach Jake Spavital’s tenure with Texas State.
FLYING HIGH: Southern Miss scored more points against Tulane Saturday than the Green Wave had allowed in its previous three games combined. The Golden Eagles scored 10 points in the first half, matching the most that Tulane had given up in a single game this season, and then added 17 more in the second half.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
