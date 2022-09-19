The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Troy and Appalachian State opened Sun Belt Conference play with a bang Saturday, bringing ESPN’s College GameDay to Boone, North Carolina, as Appalachian State entertained Troy in the conference opener for both teams.

The game was won on a 53-yard touchdown pass from Mountaineers quarterback Chase Brice, which was deflected by a defender into the hands of wide receiver Christian Horn, who found the end zone as time expired.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

