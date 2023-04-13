The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20230409_hds_mufootball
Buy Now

Coach Charles Huff stands near center field as the Marshall University football team conducts practice on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

Marshall has its starting quarterback in-house, but Old Dominion might not.

James Madison must replace Todd Centeio and Georgia Southern is filling the spot vacated by Kyle Vantrease. 

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you