The only two remaining undefeated football teams in the Sun Belt Conference each received votes in both the USA Today Coaches Poll and Associated Press Top 25 poll this week.
James Madison improved to 4-0 with a decisive win over Texas State at home and Coastal Carolina used a rushing touchdown in the final minute to overcome a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit against Georgia Southern to move to 5-0.
The Dukes, in their first season of FBS competition, received four votes in last week's AP Top 25 Poll, but after another win the number of poll points jumped to 39. They received 30 points in the coaches' poll, up from 11 the week before.
One of those votes in the coaches' poll came from Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell, who said he's placed a vote for the Dukes each of the last three weeks.
Chadwell's Chanticleers are the only other SBC team earning votes in either poll, getting 11 points in the coaches' poll and 17 in the AP Top 25 poll released Sunday afternoon.
DOEGE DOES IT: Troy backup quarterback Jarrett Doege, who transferred from Western Kentucky to the Trojans late in the offseason, entered the game for an injured Gunnar Watson and helped lead a comeback against the Hilltoppers Saturday in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Doege threw a pair of touchdowns in his first action of the 2022 season.
OVER THE HUMP: Georgia State finally got in the win column Saturday, picking up its first victory of the season by beating Army on the road 31-14. The Panthers ran for 299 yards in the win, their highest single-game total in 2022.
BACK HOME: Marshall and Arkansas State each played a home game Saturday after hitting the road each of the last three weeks and both came away with wins. The Red Wolves snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over Louisiana-Monroe and Marshall ended its losing skid at two games with a win over Gardner-Webb.
SLOW START: The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns have lost their first two Sun Belt Conference games this season to Louisiana-Monroe and South Alabama. It's the first time UL has lost multiple league games in the regular season since 2014, when it finished 5-4 in league play.
MAKING A STATEMENT: James Madison had just three wins against FBS competition in the last 12 years while competing as an FCS program. In the program's first year at FBS, the Dukes have already matched that number in 2022 with a win over Texas State on Saturday and have won multiple games against against FBS competition for the second time in program history (1982).
OPENING AT TROY: Southern Miss opens league play this week with a road game against Troy. It's the third time an SBC team has played its home opener against the Trojans this year, following in the footsteps of Appalachian State and Marshall. Troy is 1-1 in SBC games this season.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
