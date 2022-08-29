The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Former West Virginia University and Western Kentucky quarterback Jarret Doege has made a good first impression at Troy but won't start in the team's season opener, as head coach Jon Sumrall gave Gunnar Watson the nod under center for Saturday's game against No. 21 Ole Miss.

Doege arrived at Troy around two weeks ago after spending most of the offseason with WKU before announcing his decision to transfer for a second time after leaving WVU after last season.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you