SBC football
AJ Henderson | Sun Belt Conference

HUNTINGTON — The Sun Belt Conference football season got off to a hot start in Week 1 as the league saw 10 of its 14 members schools collect wins to begin the 2023 season, none bigger than Texas State's upset of Baylor on the road. 

The Bobcats became the fourth SBC team to defeat a Power 5 football program on the road joining App State, Marshall and Georgia Southern who did so in 2022. Old Dominion also defeated a P5 opponent last season, but did so at home.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

