HUNTINGTON — The Sun Belt Conference football season got off to a hot start in Week 1 as the league saw 10 of its 14 members schools collect wins to begin the 2023 season, none bigger than Texas State's upset of Baylor on the road.
The Bobcats became the fourth SBC team to defeat a Power 5 football program on the road joining App State, Marshall and Georgia Southern who did so in 2022. Old Dominion also defeated a P5 opponent last season, but did so at home.
The average margin of victory for SBC teams in those 10 wins was 18.5. All four losses were by double digits and two came at the hands of teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25. UCLA beat Coastal Carolina 27-13, Virginia Tech defeated Old Dominion 36-17, No. 24 Tulane got the best of South Alabama 37-17 and Arkansas State was drubbed by Oklahoma 73-0.
FCS troubles
Three Sun Belt schools found themselves trailing in the second half against FCS opponents last week. Marshall trailed Albany by double-digits two different times in the third quarter before taking its first lead in the fourth frame. Gardner-Webb held a three-point lead over App State twice in the the third quarter before the Mountaineers scored the final 24 points in a 45-24 win and Rhode Island scored 21 unanswered points to lead Georgia State 28-21 in the opening minute of the second half before the Panthers pulled out a win last Thursday.
Taking Back Texas
GJ Kinne's motto when he took over at Texas State was to "Take Back Texas," and after an upset win on the road against Baylor, he's backed up his word so far -- but there's another opportunity ahead of Kinne and the Bobcats against in-state foes. Texas State travels to UTSA Saturday as the team looks for its first 2-0 start since 2013.
Down to the wire
Three SBC members won games decided by a single possession in the first week, Georgia State beat Rhode Island by seven, Marshall defeated Albany by four and Louisiana-Monroe beat Army by that same margin after scoring two touchdowns in the final six minutes of play to do so. ULM head coach Terry Bowden said it was nice to see the Warhawks "indicate their ability to play a full four quarters and compete in close games" after losing a pair of games by one possession last season.
A Change at QB
James Madison will have a new starting quarterback when it takes the field against Virginia Saturday, head coach Curt Cignetti said Monday. Alonza Barnett III started the season opener against Bucknell, a game the Dukes won handily, 38-3, but Cignetti said the offense got a "shot in the arm" when Jordan McCloud entered in the second half.
Barnett, a redshirt freshman, ran for a score but missed eight of his 11 throws and finished with just 15 passing yards to 29 on the ground. McCloud transferred from Arizona in the offseason and went 7 of 11 on throws for 144 yards and two scores to earn the start.
Second to none
Virginia Tech wide receiver Ali Jennings was the leading pass catcher in the Hokies' 36-17 win over Old Dominion last week in his first game after transferring from ODU. He caught five passes for 72 yards and two touchdowns. The two teams played last year and Jennings caught five passes for 122 yards against the Hokies' defense. He was on the winning side of both games.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.