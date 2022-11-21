Tight races in the division standings, championship aspirations and teams fighting for bowl eligibility. That's what the final week of the 2022 football regular season holds for the Sun Belt Conference.
The drama starts in Harrisonburg, Virginia, where Coastal Carolina visits James Madison, a game that will decide who finishes on top of the East Division.
The Dukes (7-3, 5-2 SBC) would finish ahead of the Chanticleers in the standings with a win on senior day but cannot play in the Sun Belt championship game due to NCAA rules pertaining to transitioning from FCS to FBS.
A win for the Chanticleers would ensure that the title game is played on their home turf in Conway, South Carolina. They will face either Troy or South Alabama in that game.
The Trojans can win the West Division with a victory over Arkansas State on Saturday. With a Troy loss, South Alabama could represent the West if it would beat Old Dominion.
Of the four teams still fighting for bowl eligibility, two are playing each other in the final week of the regular season.
Appalachian State (6-5, 3-4 SBC) visits Georgia Southern (5-6, 2-5 SBC) Saturday and the victor will secure bowl eligibility while the losing team's season ends.
The Mountaineers were in the same situation as Marshall with two FCS teams on the schedule, but only being able to count one toward bowl eligibility. The Eagles were 5-3 through eight games but have lost three straight.
Two other teams are fighting for postseason eligibility in the West, but both will have to get road wins to do it. Defending champion Louisiana-Lafayette plays at Texas State and Southern Miss travels to Louisiana-Monroe, each looking for its sixth win of the season.
GOING FOR HISTORY: A win over Old Dominion on Saturday would be the 10th of the season for the South Alabama Jaguars and would mark the first time in program history they've reached double-digit wins. The Jaguars went 5-7 one year ago but will have at least two chances to grab win No. 10 and double that total this season with one regular-season game and bowl game remaining.
MISSING MCCALL: Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell said quarterback Grayson McCall is out of his walking boot but still recovering from a foot injury suffered two weeks ago. The original timeline for return was 3-6 weeks but Chadwell said he isn't optimistic that he'll be ready to go in the regular-season finale against JMU. and the jury is still out on whether he would be able to play in the SBC title game.
COMEBACK KIDS: For the second time this season, James Madison eliminated a deficit of at least 20 points to come back and win the game. App State led the Dukes 28-3 on Sept. 24 before JMU came back to win 32-28.
After trailing 34-14 to Georgia State at halftime, JMU rattled off 28 consecutive points in the second half and stopped a 2-point conversion late in the fourth quarter to preserve a 42-40 win on Saturday.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
