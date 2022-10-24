The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Teams across the Sun Belt Conference showed their big-play ability on the football field in Week 8 as seven plays from six different teams went for more than 50 yards.

Marshall, Louisiana, UL-Monroe, Texas State, Southern Miss and Arkansas State each ran a play that resulted in 50 or more yards, the longest of which was a 69-yard rush, and five of those long-distance plays resulted in touchdowns.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

