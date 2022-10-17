Undefeated no more.
Both Coastal Carolina and James Madison entered Week 7 with perfect records but suffered losses to league opponents Saturday, leaving the East Division of the Sun Belt Conference up for grabs.
The Chanticleers fell at home 49-21 to the Old Dominion Monarchs, who now sit atop the East division with a 2-0 mark in SBC play. Coach Jamey Chadwell didn’t mince words when speaking about the loss on the weekly SBC teleconference.
“We got our tail kicked,” Chadwell said of his team dropping to 6-1.
James Madison, ranked No. 25 in last week’s Associated Press poll, was defeated 45-38 at Georgia Southern, which used a late touchdown to steal its first win in league play.
That the Dukes (5-1, 3-1 SBC) had a chance to win the game after turning the ball over four times and having a blocked punt returned for a touchdown against them speaks to the talent they have. Quarterback Todd Centeio threw for 468 yards and two touchdowns but also threw three interceptions.
The Dukes fell out of the AP Top 25 Poll but did still receive six votes.
AIR RAID: James Madison and Georgia Southern combined for 1,265 offensive yards in Saturday’s game. The Panthers mustered just 12 rushing yards in the win, relying on a school-record 568 passing yard from Kyle Vantrease to down the Dukes.
RECEVING VOTES: Five Sun Belt teams have received votes in the AP Top 25 poll this season, with the latest being South Alabama, which received four votes in this week’s poll after improving to 5-1 with a 41-34 win over Louisiana-Monroe. The Jaguars join Marshall, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State and James Madison as the other league schools to receive votes in the national poll.
CLOSE BUT NO CIGAR: Three of Louisiana-Monroe’s five games have been decided by one possession and the Warhawks are 1-2 in those contests, including two close losses in conference play the past two weeks.
“We’re close but no cigar, good but not great,” coach Terry Bowden said of his team. UL-Monroe knocked off reigning SBC champion Louisiana earlier this season.
IN THEIR DNA: Louisiana avoided falling into an 0-3 hole in league play with a win over Marshall last week. Thundering Herd coach Charles Huff credited Louisiana’s “championship DNA” for its ability to win the game and Ragin’ Cajuns coach Michael Desormeaux agreed.
“The standard is set high here. Some people run away from it but we embrace it,” Desormeaux said. “This is who we are.”
BATTLE FOR THE WEST: Troy and South Alabama are slated to play Thursday night in Mobile, Alabama in a game that has heavy implications for the SBC West division. The Jaguars (5-1, 2-0 SBC) are ahead in the West but Troy (5-2, 3-1 SBC) is trailing close behind. The winner will be the new leader in the division.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
