The Sun Belt logo is displayed on a pylon as Marshall takes on Louisiana during an NCAA football game on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

Undefeated no more.

Both Coastal Carolina and James Madison entered Week 7 with perfect records but suffered losses to league opponents Saturday, leaving the East Division of the Sun Belt Conference up for grabs.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

