20230222 mu bball 08.jpg
Marshall head coach Dan D'Antoni directs players as the Herd takes on James Madison during an NCAA men’s basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Va.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON -- The Marshall University men's and women's basketball teams ended the regular season with different emotions, but each has its eyes on accomplishing much more over the coming week. 

The 2023 Hercules Tires Sun Belt Conference Tournaments begin Tuesday and run through Monday at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida, with all 14 Sun Belt institutions competing in the single-elimination event.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

