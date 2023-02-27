Marshall head coach Dan D'Antoni directs players as the Herd takes on James Madison during an NCAA men’s basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Va.
HUNTINGTON -- The Marshall University men's and women's basketball teams ended the regular season with different emotions, but each has its eyes on accomplishing much more over the coming week.
The 2023 Hercules Tires Sun Belt Conference Tournaments begin Tuesday and run through Monday at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida, with all 14 Sun Belt institutions competing in the single-elimination event.
James Madison took a share of the regular season conference title and top overall seed on the women's side, even after suffering a loss to Marshall in the regular season finale Friday. Southern Miss won the men's regular-season title, finishing one game ahead of Marshall, which dropped from first to third with a loss to Old Dominion in the final game of the regular season.
Marshall received a first-round bye by earning the eighth seed in the women's field and will match up with ninth-seeded Coastal Carolina on Wednesday to begin its tournament run. Each of those teams received a bye in the first round. The winner will face the top-seeded Dukes in Friday's 12:30 p.m. quarterfinal.
The early rounds are a little more spread out in the Sun Belt Tournament than they were when the Thundering Herd played in Conference USA, where each round was played one day after the next.
"Generally speaking, the only real challenge is making sure your head is in the right place to perform," Marshall women's coach Tony Kemper said. "The way this tournament lays out, there's kind of some space in between, especially at the beginning of it."
The Marshall men received a double bye after finishing as the three-seed behind Southern Miss (No. 1) and Louisiana (No. 2). Each of the top four seeds entering the contest automatically reached the quarterfinals due to the double bye.
The Herd could play one of three teams in Saturday's quarterfinal matchup. Texas State and Georgia State face off on Tuesday, the first day of the tournament. The winner of that contest meets Old Dominion in the second round, and then the winner of that second-round game would face Marshall at 6 p.m. Saturday.
"We've got to be mentally focused and mentally ready. It's not all about us, it's about how the other team plays, too," Herd men's coach Dan D'Antoni said. "You've got to have a little bit of luck to win a 14-team tournament."
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
